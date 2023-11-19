Novosibirsk authorities ban rally of soldiers’ families

19.11.2023 16:05

In Novosibirsk, Russia, the local authorities did not permit the families of military draftees conscripted for the war against Ukraine to go on a rally. Instead, the officials held a closed-door meeting with the soldiers’ relatives.

This was reported by the Kuryer.Sreda outlet, Ukrinform saw.

Wives and relatives of the draftees intended to hold rallies today in various cities of Russia demanding that their loved ones be allowed to go on rotation from the war in Ukraine, but the authorities banned the rally. At the same time, Novosibirsk officials allowed the event to be held in the format of a meeting behind closed doors.

In total, about 30 people gathered for the meeting amid heavy police presence.

“There are more police than those mobilized, in particular officials of various levels. Entrance was allowed strictly through metal detector frames. All the mobilized and their relatives were examined inside the building, they checked their bags and what’s written on their posters. Most of the relatives do not want to talk to the media, everyone is in a state of shock, the police are checking what is on everyone’s posters,” the outlet writes.

It is also noted that the police did not allow more than 20 journalists to attend the event.

Wives of those mobilized say that they do not believe that the authorities will hear them and allow their husbands to go on rotation.

As reported, the Kremlin is currently trying to minimize unpopular political steps in the run-up to the presidential election.

