Massive Ukrainian flag paraded through New York to mark recognition of Holodomor — photo

New York State became the 33rd state in the U.S. to recognize the 1932-33 Holodomor as a genocide against the Ukrainian people and marked the occasion in style at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

“We are very grateful to New York State Governor Kathy Hochul for her solidarity with Ukraine,” wrote Ukraine’s Ambassdaor to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, on Facebook on Nov. 19.

She praised the Consulate General team and the Ukrainian community for their efforts to commemorate the victims of the Holodomor on its 90th anniversary, while also extending an invitation to attend the Holodomor commemoration in Washington on Nov. 25.

To mark the occasion, diplomats, politicians, clergy, and Ukrainians living in the U.S. paid tribute to Holodomor victims at New York’s St. Patrick Cathedral on Nov. 18.

The service was conducted by priests of various denominations, news agency Ukrinform reported.

Among those present were, include Makarova, Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsia, and President of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, Andriy Futey.

A massive 30-meter Ukrainian flag was unfolded inside the church. This moment was captured in a photo shared by the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the UN (click on the image to enlarge).

Before that, hundreds of people carried this flag through the streets of New York, from the Ukrainian Catholic Church of St. George through Manhattan to the St. Patrick Cathedral.

Events commemorating the anniversary of the Holodomor in New York take place every year on the third Friday of November.

A ceremony is set to take place in New York on Nov. 25 to mark the 90th anniversary of the Great Famine in Ukraine.

