Not only Ukrainian forces attacked the occupiers but also Russian artillery covered its own troops.

19.11.2023

Russian soldiers of the 328th Regiment left their positions near the village of Krynky in the Kherson region.

This was reported by dialog.ua.

The Airborne Forces for Honesty and Justice Russian Telegram channel associated with the Russian Armed Forces confirmed information about the retreat of Russian troops from the village of Krynky on the left bank of the Dnipro River, Kherson region.

Russian propagandist Romanov was the first to report the retreat of the Russian Armed Forces from near Krynky, calling it a “regrouping.”

“It was an escape that was not coordinated with the command really. Russian airborne troops confirmed,” dialog.ua writes.

The article reads the soldiers of the 328th Regiment from the 104th Airborne Division of the Russian Armed Forces left their positions.

“The 328th Airborne Infantry Regiment from the 104th Airborne Infantry Division, which was just recently created, left their positions in the area of the settlement of Krynky and retreated without a fight… Not only Ukrainian forces attacked the occupiers but also Russian artillery covered its own troops. Russians were making a lot of mistakes there. Their trial by fire failed,” wrote the Russian Telegram channel.

They are talking about high-profile investigations among the Russian command regarding the escape of soldiers.

