In the cities of Siberia, hundreds of thousands of residents were left without electricity due to the hurricane. At least three people died

On November 19, power supply problems arose in several regions of Siberia due to a sharp deterioration in weather and hurricane winds. Wind gusts reached 35 meters per second.

“There is a lot of damage, wires break in some places, supports fall in others. The Altai Territory, the Altai Republic, Kuzbass, Khakassia, the Krasnoyarsk Territory and the Omsk Region were especially hard hit. We can talk about tens of thousands of disconnected subscribers. Currently, a huge number of repair teams are working to restore power supply,” an employee of the press service of Rosseti Siberia PJSC told Interfax.

The Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation stated that the number of disconnected subscribers due to the hurricane in Siberia exceeded 225 thousand people. Most of the victims – about 96 thousand people – were in the Krasnoyarsk Territory.

The mayor of Novokuznetsk, Sergei Kuznetsov, declared a state of emergency in the city due to heavy winds.

“The city has not faced such a disaster since 1978! Damages occurred on high-voltage electrical lines, and as a result there is no electricity supply to intra-city networks. There is no electricity in many areas of the city. For the same reason, water supply and sanitation facilities have been stopped, and local heating supply facilities (boiler houses) are also shut down,” the official writes in his telegram channel.

Trams and trolleybuses do not operate in the city, 47 roofs in apartment buildings, 45 social infrastructure facilities and 30 cars were damaged, and more than 200 trees were knocked down. At the local hockey arena , the match between the Metallurg and AKM Major Hockey League teams was interrupted due to a power outage .

“We are at the peak of the outage,” the mayor said , adding that electricity could be restored to residents no earlier than 8 p.m. local time. The administration decided to suspend the work of kindergartens and cancel the first shift of classes in schools on Monday.

According to Kuznetsov, two people died and six more were injured due to the consequences of the disaster. According to media reports , during a hurricane, one tree fell on a passing car near a residential building in the Zavodskoy district. There were four people inside the car who were going to a funeral. Two of them died.

Also, near the City Mall shopping center, a woman was crushed by a fallen sign. Eyewitnesses helped rescue the victim; she was hospitalized in moderate condition.

In the Altai Territory, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, one person died and three more were injured due to the hurricane. The Shot telegram channel writes about a deceased resident of the village of Tsentralny. The woman tried to hold on to the roof of the house, which was being blown away by the wind.

In Biysk, the dome of the Church of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God fell due to hurricane winds, Podem reports .

In the Krasnoyarsk Territory, 113 settlements were left without electricity, and roof failures were recorded in seven municipalities, reports the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Strong winds with gusts of up to 25 meters per second are forecast for the region on November 20.

Due to the hurricane, several electric and passenger trains were delayed in the Kemerovo region and Altai Territory, the press service of the West Siberian Railway said. Also, due to unfavorable weather conditions, delays of regular buses and planes are possible, the Ministry of Emergency Situations warned.

