11/19/2023

During the period from November 13 to 19, Ukrainian soldiers in different directions of the front destroyed more than 7 thousand Russian invaders . This is almost 400 more invaders than the Defense Forces eliminated a week earlier.

711 units of enemy military equipment and weapons were also destroyed . Details of the “demilitarization” of the invaders were revealed during the current week by the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Alexander Pavlyuk.

Thus, from November 13 to 19, in different directions of the front, Ukrainian soldiers “denazified” about 7,020 Russian occupiers . For comparison, a week earlier, 6,660 soldiers of the Russian Army were liquidated.

In terms of the total number of equipment and weapons destroyed, the previous period (from November 6 to 12) was somewhat more productive: then the defenders incinerated 744 units of equipment and weapons versus 711 destroyed this week.

Thus, during the period from November 13 to 19, the Defense Forces destroyed:

86 tanks (a week earlier, 65 units of this equipment were destroyed)

(a week earlier, 65 units of this equipment were destroyed) 94 armored combat vehicles (the previous week resulted in the loss of 120 armored fighting vehicles for the Russians)

(the previous week resulted in the loss of 120 armored fighting vehicles for the Russians) 185 artillery systems (almost comparable to the previous figure: a week earlier, 184 units were burned)

(almost comparable to the previous figure: a week earlier, 184 units were burned) 17 MLRS (versus 14 units of this weapon a week earlier)

(versus 14 units of this weapon a week earlier) eight air defense installations (last week 10 of them were eliminated)

(last week 10 of them were eliminated) 170 units of vehicles (last week, with 214 enemy vehicles destroyed, was somewhat more productive in this regard)

(last week, with 214 enemy vehicles destroyed, was somewhat more productive in this regard) 18 units of special equipment (a week earlier, 31 units were destroyed).

Also from November 13 to 19, Ukrainian soldiers shot down three enemy missiles (last week they landed six) and 123 UAVs (from November 6 to 12, 98 drones were shot down).

In addition, if last week Ukrainian soldiers “demilitarized” two enemy ships, then during the current week they reduced Russian aviation by one plane.

Let us remind you that just the day before the Ukrainian Armed Forces liquidated 1,190 invaders and 124 units of Russian weapons and military equipment in one day. By the morning of November 19, enemy casualties reached 318,570 people.

Also destroyed were 25 Russian armored combat vehicles, 18 artillery systems, 13 tanks, two MLRS and two air defense systems of the Russian Armed Forces. 29 enemy operational-tactical level UAVs and 29 units of automotive equipment and six special equipment of the occupiers were eliminated.

We have only verified information in our Telegram channel OBOZ.UA and Viber . Don’t be fooled by fakes!

https://war.obozrevatel.com/za-nedelyu-minus-sem-tyisyach-okkupantov-silyi-oboronyi-narastili-tempyi-unichtozheniya-vraga.htm?_ga=2.243325893.1135768096.1700296451-1258706414.1700296451&_gl=11eilgac_gaMTI1ODcwNjQxNC4xNzAwMjk2NDUx_ga_JBX3X27G7H*MTcwMDQyNDMzNC43LjEuMTcwMDQyNDMzNy41Ny4wLjA.

Like this: Like Loading...