EXPLAINED: How Big is Russia’s Army in Ukraine? Bigger, But Definitely Not Better

According to a new report Russia’s army in Ukraine is more than double the size of the force that invaded almost two years ago, despite suffering hundreds of thousands of casualties. In this video we look at the numbers of troops the Kremlin is sending to fight in Ukraine and the current “volatile” information space inside Russia.
For an in-depth analysis, read Kyiv Post senior defence correspondent Stefan Korshak’s report here:
https://www.kyivpost.com/post/24222
One comment
PutinaZi scientists created an evil hybrid species known as an orc, from dogshit.
It is up to the defenders, hopefully with proper help, to destroy all these orcs, so that Ukrainian wild dogs can convert them back into dogshit.
Putler himself was created by Dr Josef Mengele, who blended the dna of Hitler, a snake, a rat and a poisonous toad.