NOVEMBER 17, 2023

On November 17, 2023, the Atlantic Council hosted a virtual #ACFrontPage conversation with retired US Army General and former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency David Petraeus on Israel, Ukraine, and the evolution of warfare.

In this moderated discussion, Petraeus explored the development of modern warfare, with a particular focus on lessons from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Israel’s war on Hamas. The conversation drew on Petraeus’s new book (co-authored with historian Andrew Roberts), Conflict: The Evolution of Warfare from 1945 to Ukraine. The discussion also dove into key questions about modern warfare: How has warfare changed since 1945? What do Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war portend about the future of modern warfare?

