19 November 2023

Military expert Pyotr Chernik explained what is happening now on the Left Bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region.

The first thing Pyotr Chernik emphasized when voicing his analysis of the military events in the Kherson region sounded like this: “Here it is very important not to raise the bar of expectations, so that it doesn’t turn out the way it did with the counteroffensive, which began in May of this year and, in fact, everything in society was overheated that we would liberate a lot of our lands very quickly. It is very important to stay emotionally level-headed.”

A Ukrainian Armed Forces colonel told what is actually happening now on the left bank of the Kherson region: “It’s very good that something is happening there. Something very serious is actually happening there. Let’s deliberately not go into detail about this process, since the enemy will sort out every one of our words. The fact that the bridgehead is significantly increasing in part of the gray zone is a very correct formulation that corresponds to reality.”

The military expert also voiced the tasks of the defense forces in two directions of the front, Zaporozhye and Kherson: “We understand from the “great South” (as I call it), if you look from the bottom up, because that’s how the map is read, then we understand that on the right we have the Zaporozhye bridgehead, and there is a task for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to go to the Northern Azov region in order to cut the land corridor to Crimea and conditionally gain a foothold in the Molochny Liman area. On our left hand is the left bank of the Kherson region, where the task is to reach the Perekop Isthmus. In the strategic aspect, “In a sense, the dynamics are on our side, but we need to learn the lessons of the summer campaign and not expect more than we can expect.”

