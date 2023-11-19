Veronica Prokhorenko10:15, 11/19/23

Alexander Schallenberg considers it possible for Lavrov to attend the OSCE ministerial meeting in Skopje.

The head of the Austrian Foreign Ministry, Alexander Schallenberg, spoke positively about the possible presence of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the upcoming meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

He said it would be “correct” to invite the official to the OSCE ministerial meeting in Skopje. This is necessary for the future, Schallenberg pointed out in an interview with Die Presse .

“I think it’s right to invite the Russian Foreign Minister (Sergei Lavrov). This organization is necessary for the future,” he said.

He also expressed his readiness to negotiate with Lavrov and emphasized that Europe should be guided by a sober and pragmatic approach in matters of foreign policy.

It should be noted that in 2023, the annual meeting of the foreign ministers of the 57 OSCE participating countries will be held in the capital of North Macedonia, Skopje. The event is scheduled from November 30 to December 1.

Russia is trying to kill with its actions OSCE

In October 2023, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba held a meeting with the chief diplomat of North Macedonia, Bujar Osmani. At a joint press conference, a Ukrainian official emphasized that Russia, through its actions, is trying to kill the OSCE , which the Republic currently chairs.

He called on North Macedonia to support the expulsion of the Russian Federation from the Organization. According to Kuleba, this is the only way to save the OSCE.

