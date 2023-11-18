Bill B.

Ukrainian Drones Struck russian territory at Night – An Explosion and Fire take place (video)

11/18/2023

© Kanal 13 2023

2 comments

  2. Hit the big pump station at Samara. That would put natural gas and oil supply for domestic and military uses in question. After that, every power station becomes a target. Just destroy the transformers outside of the plants, and that is enough. You don’t have to destroy the generating portion of the plant.

    Reply

Enter comments here: