Ukrainian defence forces repel largest number of assaults on Avdiivka and Marinka fronts – General Staff report

A total of 64 clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces occurred on Saturday, 18 November, with Ukrainian forces repelling 23 Russian assaults on the Marinka front, 6 on the Kupiansk front, 7 on the Bakhmut front, and 3 on the Shakhtarsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 18 November

Details: Over the course of the day, Ukraine’s defence forces clashed with Russian forces 64 times. Russian forces carried out 5 missile strikes and 58 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) 33 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements. Russian forces also deployed Shahed-136/131 drones to attack critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine on the night of 17–18 November. Ukraine’s air defence intercepted 29 out of 38 Russian attack drones.

Russian attacks killed and injured civilians and damaged private residential houses and other civilian infrastructure targets.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

Russia continues to maintain its forces near the Ukrainian border on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts and is conducting sabotage and reconnaissance operations, shelling Ukrainian settlements from Russian territory, and amassing mines and other defensive constructions along the Ukrainian border. Russian aircraft struck an area near Stepok (Sumy Oblast). Around 20 Ukrainian civilian settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Kliusy, Yanzhulivka and Mykhalchyna Sloboda (Chernihiv Oblast); Znob-Novhorodske, Rozhkovychi and Chuikivka (Sumy Oblast); and Ohirtseve, Hatyshche and Pletenivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Synkivka and to the east of Petropavlivka (Kharkiv Oblast), with Ukrainian forces repelling 6 Russian assaults. Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of Holubivka, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast). Russian forces also deployed mortars and artillery to attack more than 10 settlements, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka and Tabaivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

Russian forces carried out offensive operations near Torske (Donetsk Oblast) on the Lyman front and airstrikes near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verkhnokamianske, Terny and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast). Around 15 Ukrainian settlements, including Makiivka and Nevske (Luhansk Oblast) and Yampolivka, Torske, Dibrova and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces carried out assaults near Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast), with Ukrainian forces repelling 7 Russian assaults. More than 20 civilian settlements, including Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Druzhba and Pivdenne (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

Russian forces carried out several unsuccessful offensive operations to the east of Keramik, Novobakhmutivka, Stepove and Avdiivka (Donetsk Oblast) on the Avdiivka front, with Ukrainian forces repelling 23 Russian assaults. Russian forces also deployed aircraft to strike areas near Avdiivka (Donetsk Oblast) and deployed artillery and mortars to attack around 15 civilian settlements, including Keramik, Berdychi, Orlivka, Avdiivka, Sieverne and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful aircraft-supported offensive operations near Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), with Ukrainian forces repelling 21 Russian assaults. Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka and Yelyzavetivka (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

Russian forces also conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) on the Shakhtarsk front, with Ukrainian forces repelling 3 assaults. Russian forces carried out airstrikes near Vuhledar (Donetsk Oblast). Around 10 civilian settlements, including Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Robotyne and Novoprokopivka and to the west of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). More than 25 civilian settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Luhivske, Orikhiv, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Kamianske and Prymorske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, Mykhailivka, Tiahynka, Veletenske and the city of Kherson (Kherson Oblast) came under Russian artillery fire.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s defence forces are continuing to pursue the offensive on the Melitopol front and to carry out offensive operations on the Bakhmut front. They are inflicting personnel and equipment losses on the Russian forces and wearing them out all along the frontline.

The General Staff also reported that around 20 Russian soldiers deserted the 144th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces near Krynky (Kherson Oblast).

Russian occupation forces are continuing to steal from Ukrainian civilians and are appropriating grain grown by Ukrainian farmers. Russian occupation authorities in Berdiansk (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) are using ships to try and take wheat stolen from Ukraine to Russian ports.

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 6 airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel.

Units of Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a Russian command post, a cluster of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, an artillery system, and an ammunition storage point.

