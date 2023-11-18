Ukraine is setting up production of missiles: what targets will they hit?

11/17/23
These weapons will be quite cheap and will be produced on powerful 3D printing machines.
Ukraine has begun designing small surface-to-air missiles that will “hunt” enemy drones.
The manufacturer of the Dovbush UAV, Vladimir Yatsenko, spoke about this on air at 1+1.
“There are very different missiles and, of course, not everything can be produced just like that, just at the snap of a finger. But we opened the project and are now at the beginning of the design stage. These are small surface-to-air missiles,” he said.
According to Vladimir Yatsenko, the main targets of such missiles will be enemy Shaheds, as well as Lancets and Orlans at the front, directly on the line of contact.
“These missiles should exist and they will be quite cheap. They can be produced on our equipment – these are powerful machines for 3D printing,” he assured.
The entrepreneur noted that in Ukraine there are several professional teams that can design rockets from scratch, have the necessary experience and will be involved in their creation.
He believes that the private sector is the only opportunity to quickly produce high-quality weapons.
Let us remind you that Ukraine plans to spend $1.5 billion on the production of weapons and equipment in 2024 . First of all, we are talking about drones and long-range missiles.
https://tsn.ua/ru/exclusive/v-ukraine-nalazhivayut-proizvodstvo-raket-kakie-celi-oni-budut-porazhat-2452927.html
5 comments
Although the German-produced Gepard anti-aircraft system is very effective at destroying drones, and this fairly cheaply, there are not nearly enough of them. Ukraine needs something else to increase the destruction of the terrorist drones, in particular over the frontlines and in the rear. Such small missiles could be the answer. A bonus is that Ukraine can produce these themselves, thus not having to rely on wobbly, rubbery, reluctant, incapable friends for its needs.
Whatever Ukraine come up with, it will be cheap and effective. When it comes to innovation, Ukraine are streets ahead of the neanderthals.
Spot on!
@OFP
the 3D printer was provided by the “wobbly allies”,
wipe your eyes and your drool! don’t become an old hater, you’re better than that! 🙂 even if you have work to do on the arrogance side 😉
If the allies weren’t so wobbly, then Ukraine wouldn’t need to use 3D printers to print missiles in the first place. If the allies weren’t so wobbly, this war could already be over. Do you understand what I’m saying, Mr. lorangebleue?