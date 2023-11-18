The Ukrainian Armed Forces are conducting operations on the left bank of the Kherson region, but the occupiers have learned the “lessons” learned in Zaporozhye – ISW

11/18/2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The military-political command of Ukraine confirmed the presence of the Defense Forces on the left bank of the Kherson region. The defenders have created bridgeheads and are conducting ground operations aimed at pushing Russian troops beyond the artillery strike on the right bank of the Kherson region.

In turn, the Russian invaders, in the course of building defensive operations in the Kherson region, learned “lessons” from attempts to equip a multi-level defense in the west of the Zaporozhye region during the Ukrainian counter-offensive. This is stated in the analysis of the Institute for the Study of War.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed that Ukrainian marines, as a result of successful actions, captured several bridgeheads on the left bank and are carrying out actions to expand these positions. Analysts note that Ukraine’s official recognition of these positions as bridgeheads indicates that the command believes that these positions are sufficient to continue ground operations on the left bank of the Kherson region.

The Ukrainian military also explained that one of the main operational objectives of the Ukrainian ground operation on the left bank is to prevent Russian shelling of the Ukrainian civilian population on the right bank of the Kherson region. ISW noted that Russian 152mm cannon artillery systems have an approximate range of 25 km, although Russian forces are unlikely to deploy these systems in close proximity to the front line due to the threat of Ukrainian counter-battery fire.

In addition, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added that defenders on the left bank of the Kherson region are carrying out sabotage actions, raids and reconnaissance, and are also closely monitoring Russian positions in search of intelligence about enemy logistics and concentration of ammunition.

At the same time, analysts note that the Russian occupiers are applying “lessons” learned from attempts to man a multi-layered defense in the western Zaporozhye region to ongoing defensive operations in the Kherson region. The Russian troops managed to build a fairly serious line of fortifications in the Kherson region.

The Ukrainian military described the Russian defensive positions as “complex dugouts that Russian troops built over several months.” It is also known that Russian terrorists carried out dense mining of the area around the village of Krynki.

It is worth noting that Russian troops are not deploying their forces in a columnar formation on the immediate front line on the left bank, likely in an attempt to protect concentrations of manpower from Ukrainian artillery fire and drone strikes.

Let us recall that on November 14, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Ermak for the first time confirmed the advance of defenders on the left bank of the Kherson region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters managed to take a bridgehead on the temporarily occupied left bank.

Earlier it was reported that Ukrainian defenders continue combat work on the left bank of the Kherson region. But, as they warn, there will be no lightning-fast liberation of populated areas there.

