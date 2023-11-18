Stop DoingBusiness with Russia

November 18, 2023
Russia initiated aggression against Ukraine in 2014. On February 24, 2022, it started a full-scale military invasion to the Ukrainian territory. This brutal war and military crimes of Russian troops caused a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine with thousands civilians killed and millions becoming refuges. As a reaction to this act of aggression, many international companies decided to leave the Russian market, while some others continue doing business there as usual. We track such decisions of companies and urge them to stop funding the war.
Philip Morris
August 24, 2023Statement
Discontinued a number of its cigarette products and reduced manufacturing activity. Suspended marketing activities in the country. The company was working on options to exit the Russian market in an orderly manner. Philip Morris planned to leave Russia by the end of 2022 but later admits it may never sell its Russian business. NACP included Philip Morris International in the list of international sponsors of the war.
Leroy Merlin
March 24, 2023Statement
On March 11, 2022 Leroy Merlin announced that it does not plan to reduce its operations in Russia, where it operates 143 stores. On March 17, 2022 they disconnected the Ukrainian office from corporate communications and announced that they would increase deliveries to the Russian Federation. Stopped new investments, imports, and financing in Russia. But the latest video investigation confirms that a French company is supporting Russia’s war effort in Ukraine. On March 24, 2023 ADEO announces its intention to transfer control of Leroy Merlin Russia to the local management.
Japan Tobacco International
August 24, 2023Statement
Promised to suspend investments, marketing and launch of new products. The company not excluded the possibility of a suspension of its manufacturing operations in Russia. But is still operating in Russia with increasing revenue volumes in 2022 vs 2021 (+$1.5bn or +26%). NACP included Japan Tobacco International in the list of international sponsors of the war. The Director of Corporate Affairs and Communications at Japan Tobacco International (JTI), Sergei Glushkov, informed journalists that the company has decided to maintain its business operations in Russia. According to him, JTI does not want to ‘deprive consumers of the products they are accustomed to,’ despite ‘events of two years ago.
PepsiCo
September 01, 2023Statement
The company announced the suspension of the sale of Pepsi-Cola, 7Up and Mirinda (replacing them with Evervess and Frustyle). The company continued to produce other products in Russia. It also suspends capital investments and all advertising and promotional activities in Russia. In September 2022 PepsiCo Inc has stopped making Pepsi, 7UP and Mountain Dew in Russia nearly six months after the U.S. company said it would suspend sales and production after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. For 11 months, from the beginnig of the war, the company has not taken any visible steps to exit and continues to sell chips and dairy products in Russia. Still operating in Russia with increasing revenue volumes in 2022 vs 2021 (+$223mn or +5%). Profit volumes also significantly increased in 2022 vs 2021. The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has included two leading food corporations, PepsiCo and Mars, on the list of international sponsors of the war. SAS is taking swift action and have already announced a boycott of Pepsi products due to their continued business in russia and financially fueling russia’s war.
Auchan
March 13, 2023Statement
Still operating in Russia due to “unimaginable leaving from a human point of view” working for the benefit of the civilian population. The latest video investigation confirms that a French company is supporting Russia’s war effort in Ukraine. The National Agency for Prevention of Corruption included the French corporation “Auchan” in the list of international war sponsors. “Auchan Retail Russia continues to work on the Russian market and does not plan to change either its strategy or its work organization. Auchan in Russia works autonomously, without investments from the parent company. There are no plans to open new stores. At the same time, all existing stores continue their work and there are no plans to close them,” the retailer noted.
Metro AG
February 24, 2023Statement
The company keeps doing business in Russia as usual. The CEO of the Metro supermarket chain confirmed plans to continue business in Russia. The National Agency for Prevention of Corruption included Metro AG in the list of international war sponsors. Metro emphasized that they are maintaining operational activities in the country. The press service added that the priorities for 2023 are the strengthening of strategic business, expansion of the assortment, services and further digitalization. In addition, it is planned to “expand the geography of presence by opening stores under the “Fasol” franchise in new regions for the company.”
Nestle
July 01, 2022Statement
The company is suspending KitKat and Nesquik, among other brands. It halted non-essential imports and exports into and out of Russia, stopped advertising, and suspended all capital investment in the country. Nestle doesn’t expect to make a profit in the country or pay any related taxes for the foreseeable future in Russia, any profit will be donated to humanitarian relief organizations.
Mars
July 07, 2023Statement
The company promised to scale back the business and will refocus in feeding the Russian people and pets. “Any profits from the Russian business will be used for humanitarian causes. The company will not import or export the products. Factories and sales still operating in Russia”. Still operating in Russia with increasing revenue volumes in 2022 vs 2021 (+$432mn or +20%). Mars last year announced the suspension of operations in Russia. However, some factories of the company continue to produce chocolate and other products. The Prosecutor’s Office of the Moscow Region is investigating the Mars company due to possible financing of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has included two leading food corporations, PepsiCo and Mars, on the list of international sponsors of the war.
Procter & Gamble
February 12, 2023Statement
The company discontinued all new capital investments in Russia and is suspending all media, advertising, and promotional activity. Product portfolio has been reduced to focus on basic health, hygiene and personal care items. Procter & Gamble Corporation was included in list of international war sponsors by the National Agency for Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) due to continuing presence in Russia.
Chery Automobile
July 11, 2023Statement
Chery is ready to organize the release of its cars in Russia. The Chinese car concern can start assembly at another Sollers plant or buy out the assembly facilities.
Raiffeisen Bank
August 30, 2023Statement
The unprecedented situation leads RBI to consider its position in Russia. We are therefore assessing all strategic options for the future of Raiffeisenbank Russia, up to and including a carefully managed exit from Raiffeisenbank in Russia. RBI and its subsidiary banks continue to operate in compliance with local and international sanction laws. The Russian subsidiary of JSC Raiffeisenbank not only officially recognizes the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk “people’s republics”, but also provides favorable credit terms to the Russian occupiers in Ukraine. Raiffeisen Bank’s Russian branch halts opening of new corporate accounts. The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption included the Austrian banking group Raiffeisen Bank International in the list of international sponsors of the war for the continuation of the bank’s work in Russia and the official recognition of the so-called “DPR” and “LPR”. As reported, Raiffeisen paid 4.8 times more to the Russian budget in 2022 than for the entire pre-war year – 559 million euros (~$615million). It should be noted that this is equal to the cost of about 95 Kalibr missiles, with which the terrorist state regularly fires at peaceful Ukrainian cities. In addition, the bank plays along with Russian propaganda, calling the war a “special military operation”. Raiffeisen Bank boosts pay for Russian staff by €200mn. Austria’s RBI says Russian spin-off unlikely in 2023.
Globus
March 16, 2023Statement
Still operating in Russia. The German owner of the Globus group, Matthias Bruch, previously explained the company’s stay in Russia by the need to take into account almost 10,000 Russian employees, as well as customers of large stores, for whom he wants to “preserve access to food products.”
Ant Yapi | ANTTEQ | Ant Development | Stellar Construction
October 16, 2023Statement
Ant Yapi holding operates in four countries – Russia, Turkey, Great Britain and the USA, earning most of its revenue in Russia. The group’s companies took part in the construction of the Capital City and OKO towers in Moscow City, the Capital Towers residential complex and Terminal 2 at Domodedovo Airport.
Mondelez
July 07, 2023Statement
Initially, the company promised to scale back all non-essential activities in Russia, discontinue all new capital investments and suspends advertising media spending. But later they announced: “We continue to evaluate the situation in Ukraine and Russia and our ability to control our operating activities and businesses on an ongoing basis, and we continue to consolidate both our Ukrainian and Russian subsidiaries. During the first quarter of 2022, Ukraine generated 0.3% and Russia generated 2.4% of consolidated net revenue and during the first quarter of 2023, Ukraine generated 0.4% and Russia generated 2.8% of consolidated net revenue”. Significantly increased revenue in Russia from $928mn in 2021 to $1.343bn in 2022. Was included in the list of international war sponsors by NACP.
Anheuser-Busch InBev
October 02, 2023Statement
Will sell its non-controlling interest in the AB InBev Efes, request regarding the suspension of the license for production and sale of Bud in Russia will also be part of a potential transaction, not sure of other brands. Increased revenue and profit in 2022 vs 2021. Largest brewing company AB InBev Efes has localized the production of some popular imported brands in Russia: Spaten, Franziskaner, Leffe Blonde and Brune.
Haier
March 09, 2022Statement
Haier itself has no plans to leave the Russian market. In the summer of 2022, Haier announced plans to expand the production of household appliances in Naberezhnye Chelny. The brand’s fourth factory will be built here. The Chinese manufacturer of household appliances Haier intends to liquidate the factory of Candy household appliances in Kirov.
Unilever
August 30, 2023Statement
The company promised to suspend all imports and exports of its products into and out of Russia, and to stop all media and advertising spendings. Unilever also promised not to invest any further capital into the country nor to get profit from its presence in Russia. Unilever “will continue to supply essential food and hygiene products made in Russia to people in the country”. Unilever flags risk it may have to halt Russia operations. As we see in 2023 – the company didn’t met it promises, as its local entity in Russia (Unilever Rus LLC or ООО “Юнилевер Русь”, tax id 7705183476) generated almost the same volume of local revenue in 2022 (RUB 84.9bn) vs RUB 86bn in 2021 or just 2% less. At the same time, its net profit increased from RUB 4.9bn to RUB 9.2bn or +91%! Also, due to this significant volume of profit, it was able to increase the local capital to RUB 34.5bn in 2022 from RUB 25.3bn in 2021 or +37%. It means that in fact the company reinvested the profit which is equal to investment of the new capital in the country. Moreover, the company will be obliged to pay profit tax (in addition to VAT, taxes from salary and other taxes) and indirectly support Russia’s war machine in such a way. Unilever Rus LLC also paid the equivalent of $331mn of taxes in 2021 (and minimum the same amount in 2022 based on their financials). That’s why we decided to change the company’s status from “Scaling Back” one to “Continue Operations”. The NACP added Unilever to the list of “International Sponsors of War”.
Knauf
March 25, 2022Statement
Still operating across 14 sites in Russia but promised to suspend new investments. Revenue and Net Income increased in 2022 vs 2021.
Haval Motor
June 05, 2023Statement
Haval Motor remained on the Russian market.
Komatsu
December 05, 2022Statement
Temporary suspension of shipments to Russia due to supply chain issues.
AstraZeneca
October 12, 2023Statement
The company promised to stop new investments in Russia. It is continuing to work in Russia, and are taking all required measures to ensure an uninterrupted supply of medicines. Despite the statements of international pharmaceutical companies about the suspension of new tests in Russia after the start of military operations in Ukraine, the British-Swedish AstraZeneca will conduct a study of a new drug for the prevention of COVID-19 in the Russian Federation, which is necessary before its registration.
Great Wall Motor Co.
August 31, 2023Statement
China’s Great Wall Motor posts profit surge on Russia business. NACP included the Chinese car manufacturer Great Wall in the list of sponsors of the war.
Coca-Cola HBC AG
July 18, 2023Statement
As of 8th of March stopped placing orders for concentrate in Russia and ceased investments in the market, not clear whether they leave or not. Stopped all production and sales of brands of The Coca-Cola Company in Russia, renamed company to Multon Partners, will focus on the production and sale of existing local brands; intend to have a much smaller operation in Russia. The Swiss-Greek Coca-Cola HBC, despite the promise to support the implementation of the decision of the American Coca-Cola Company and statements in support of Ukraine, is leaving Russia and not gathering. But she lost the opportunity to bottle and sell drinks under the Coca-Cola brand – at least legally. In August 2022, Coca-Cola HBC announced that it had sold the last old stocks of original Coca-Cola and would now develop its Russian business “on a much smaller scale” under the new name – “Multon Partners” (that was the name of the Russian juice company, which Coca- Cola HBC bought in 2005). “Multon Partners” will focus on the production and sale of local brands “Dobry”, Rich and “My Family”, it was said in the release – and it was emphasized that the raw materials will be exclusively local, that is, The Coca-Cola Company will not supply concentrates for beverages.
Hellenic Bottling Company
July 18, 2023Statement
The Swiss-Greek Coca-Cola HBC, despite the promise to support the implementation of the decision of the American Coca-Cola Company and statements in support of Ukraine, is leaving Russia and not gathering. But she lost the opportunity to bottle and sell drinks under the Coca-Cola brand – at least legally. In August 2022, Coca-Cola HBC announced that it had sold the last old stocks of original Coca-Cola and would now develop its Russian business “on a much smaller scale” under the new name – “Multon Partners” (that was the name of the Russian juice company, which Coca- Cola HBC bought in 2005). “Multon Partners” will focus on the production and sale of local brands “Dobry”, Rich and “My Family”, it was said in the release – and it was emphasized that the raw materials will be exclusively local, that is, The Coca-Cola Company will not supply concentrates for beverages.
Hayat Holding
No official statement
Santa Bremor
November 01, 2023Statement
The largest assets represented in Russia are the dairy product manufacturer Savushkin Product (brands Savushkin, Brest-Litovsk, Teos, Sveza and others), food manufacturer, primarily seafood, Santa Bremor (brands Santa Bremor, “Russian Sea”, “Mathias” and others) and the retail chain “Santa Retail” (more than 300 stores in Belarus).
Geely
June 23, 2023Statement
Geely initially has suspended shipments of cars to dealers in Russia. But later, the head of Chinese car conglomerate Geely has defended a decision by the Geely auto brand to increase car sales in Russia after global rivals pulled out of the market following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. The Chinese car manufacturer Geely was included in the list of international sponsors of the war by NACP.
BelAZ
October 01, 2023Statement
BelAZ-Holding includes eight enterprises, and its products are exported to 80+ countries around the world, including to Russia.
Sanofi
October 18, 2023Statement
The company promised to stop any new spending not related to the supply of the essential and life-changing medicines and vaccines in Russia, as well as in Belarus. Increased revenue, profit and assets in Russia in 2022 vs 2021. Customs data shows that the latest deliveries were in 2023.
L’Oreal
October 05, 2023Statement
The company is temporarily closing its stores in Russia and suspending investments in the country. There are no statements about its Russian plant. In Russia, the Group has temporarily closed all its own stores and e-commerce sites and suspended all industrial and media investments. In accordance with European and American sanctions, L’Oreal promised to suspend the sales of all products except essential daily products. The share in sales through own websites is minimal. After the suspension, L’Oreal increased cooperation with other sites, including sanctioned ones. The company officially works in Crimea. Advertising expenses were not stopped – all investments were suspended for only 2-3 months. Now everything has been restored and even increased. The delivery of goods through Turkey and Kazakhstan was arranged.
BBK Electronics
July 08, 2022Statement
Realme and Oppo as well as some other Chineese brand now hold 61% of Russia’s smartphone market by sales as of May 2022.
Beko | Arcelik
October 19, 2023Statement
In 2022, the Turkish holding purchased the Russian assets of the American corporation Whirlpool (Whirlpool, Hotpoint and Indesit brands), including production in Lipetsk for the production of refrigerators and washing machines, for €220 million.
Rönesans Holding
February 24, 2022Statement
Turkish construction holding, as a business started in Russia in 1993. Founder Erman Ylicak, after finishing working for the Russian-Turkish construction company Enka, founded his own company. Among the projects of the Turkish holding are the Evolution and Neva Towers in Moscow City, Dream Island and Lakhta Center in St. Petersburg.
CP Foods
October 01, 2023Statement
CP Foods is one of the top 10 producers of broiler meat and pork meat in Russia. Thai CP Foods (#44) is a major investor in Russian agriculture. In 2015, the holding bought the company Severnaya Poultry for $680 million, and in 2021 – the Don agricultural producer of pork for 22 billion rubles.
Syngenta
Still operating in Russia
Ferrero
May 20, 2023Statement
Initially suspended operations in Russia. The company’s statement regarding Ukraine contained the following sentence: “we have decided to temporarily suspend all non-essential activities and development plans in Russia, like most other food companies” later this part of the statement was revised to “All non-essential activities and development plans in Russia remain on hold ”, avoiding comparison with “other food companies”. The vast majority of exports are direct. Comparing total exports for the year beginning March 1, 2022 versus a year earlier by value, the growth is 33% ($120 million vs. $90 million). The 33% increase in value was not enough to maintain the market share of exported chocolate: it fell from 18.2% to 16.9%.
Krka
July 14, 2023Statement
Still operating in Russia. Paid $42 mn of taxes in 2022.
Stada
May 24, 2023Statement
The Russian authorities are discussing the possibility of introducing barrier duties of 220% on dietary supplements from unfriendly countries. The measure may affect such large manufacturers as Stada, Solgar, Unipharm.
Tarkett
June 24, 2023
No official statement
Hilding Anders AB
June 16, 2023Statement
The company, whose ties to Russia had exacerbated its financial difficulties after the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, is restructuring its debt for the second time in less than a year. Hilding Anders, which owns a 73% equity stake in Russian bed manufacturer Askona Group (through the Cypris-based company HAILCROFT LIMITED), hasn’t been receiving dividends from the unit as it was ring-fenced from the rest of the group amid sanctions-related red tape.
Liebherr
March 03, 2022Statement
No action taken; still operating in Russia
Claas Group
April 26, 2023Statement
Temporarily paused operations in Russia but still operating in Russia; not disclosed publicly (factory in Krasnodar). CLAAS, based in Germany, has not curtailed its work in Russia. CLAAS noted in a recent Wall Street Journal article that its food-production equipment falls within exemptions from international sanctions against Russia. The company wants to make a contribution to the global food supply even in times of war, said company boss Mohr. He calls the stopping of the grain agreement “frustrating” and officially declared that the Ivans will not leave the market and it is strategically important for them.
Sisecam
September 07, 2023Statement
Still operating in Russia through subsidiaries. Only 1 out of 5 companies was sold, and the owner was also from the Netherlands, could be internal transfer. 05.2023: TRAKYA INVESTMENT B.V. LIMITED CLOSED JOINT STOCK COMPANY becomes the new founder of the organization (JSC “SISEСAM AUTOMOTIVE RUS”). NACP included the Turkish glass manufacturer Sisecam in the list of international sponsors of the war.
Westinghouse
August 25, 2023Statement
5,3% of revenue from Russia or approx, $500MM. Westinghouse will supply nuclear fuel for Russian-designed reactors in Slovakia.
Egger
February 13, 2023
No official statement
Teva
May 07, 2022Statement
Teva in Russia is working in its standard operating mode
Charoen Pokphand Foods
No official statement
Gorenje
Still operating in Russia
Bacardi
August 10, 2023Statement
Paused exports to Russia and suspended advertising investments. Pledged $1M donation to Red Cross and Mercy Corps (office in Moscow). Bacardi, which announced a cessation of exports after the start of the war, continues to supply alcohol to the Russian Federation and bottling whiskey at a Russian factory. Bacardi continues to deliver to Russia, and the profit of the Russian branch of the company – Bacardi Rus – tripled in 2022 – from 1.5 billion to almost 4.7 billion rubles. Bacardi’s Russia business grows as other booze makers leave country.
Barloworld
March 30, 2022Statement
Will continue to trade in Russia, Vostochnaya Technika, the official Caterpillar dealer in some parts of Russia
Rockwool
September 01, 2023Statement
Continuing business operations in Russia (4 locations). Canceled €200 million expansion investment. The Rockwool company earned millions of Krons on orders from the Russian Ministry of Defense. Among other things, Rockwool products are part of a warship that participated in the war against Ukraine last year. An official partner and distributor of Rockwool supplied materials to the Russian Navy for use in the construction of three advanced frigates. Still, the Danish stone wool giant vehemently denies having any customer relationship with Russia’s military. Since the annexation of Crimea in 2014, Rockwool has systematically sold ship insulation that has ended up in at least 31 vessels in the Russian navy.
Ehrmann
August 15, 2023Statement
The company has a subsidiary in Russia and also, before the war has started, Ehrmann expanded in Russia by acquiring FrieslandCampina’s dairy business. Continue sales in Russia but promised to suspend new investments.
China Railway Construction Corporation
Continues to build Vladivostok highway in March 2022
Berlin-Chemie
January 25, 2023Statement
Received revenues in Russia in 2022.
Holcim
July 07, 2023Statement
Back in March 2022, the company promised to completely withdraw from the Russian market, but as of the beginning of July 2023, it did not fulfill its promises, and on the contrary, increased its revenue in Russia from $324 million in 2021 to $412 million in 2022.
FAW Group
September 29, 2023Statement
Remains silent on whether they will continue operations. Revenue in Russia has grown.
GlaxoSmithKline
May 24, 2023Statement
Will continue to supply essential medicines, vaccines, medical devices, and equipment in Russia. Halted clinical trials, advertising, and promotion. Russian sales proceeds to go to humanitarian aid (no manufacturing and little raw materia/suply chain reliance). Still operating in Russia with increasing sales and profit volumes in 2022 vs 2021. After the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine, the volume of product exports to Russia increased.
Zeppelin
March 25, 2022Statement
Currently able to maintain business in parts of Ukraine and in Russia, at least to a limited extent. But the more likely scenario for Zeppelin is that we will be forced to exit. The company generates around 20% of its €3.7 billion annual sales in Russia and Ukraine.
Calzedonia
No official statement
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
(Office in Russia)
Sany Heavy Industries
June 25, 2023
Business as usual
TAPON FRANCE
No official statement
Mitsui
November 03, 2023Statement
Continuing operations within sanctions compliance & shares in Sakhalin-2 project. The consortium consisting of Mitsui & Co and the Japanese national oil and metals company JOGMEC retained a ten percent stake in the Novatek Arctic LNG-2 project. With the only clarification that since March of last year, Japan has frozen new investments in this project due to financial sanctions. Japanese trading company Mitsui & Co (Mitsui) has announced that it will invest in the operating company of Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 project.
Xiaomi
April 18, 2023Statement
Reported to suspend operations in Russia but in July 2022, Xiaomi and its sub-brand POCO combined accounted for 42% of the Russian smartphone market, ranking first in terms of sales volume. Xiaomi Corporation, the leader in the sale of smartphones in the Russian Federation, was included in the list of international sponsors by NACP of the war but the company is “strongly against the accusation from the Ukrainian National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) that we are “International sponsor of war”. We don’t support any war actions. We fully embrace world peace. Our mission is to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technologies”.
Weatherford International
Promised to suspend new investments and technology-deployments in Russia. Halted all shipments (no joint ventures or partners in Russia). The Russian branch of the international oil service company Weatherford intends to continue to fulfill existing contracts and conclude new agreements with customers. This follows from the reports of Weatherford’s Russian structures, including “Weatherford” LLC, which accounts for the bulk of the company’s revenues in the Russian Federation.
B. Braun
Still operating in Russia
Parmalat
No official statement
Makita
Still working with dealers and has its own entity in Russia.
Perfetti Van Melle
October 26, 2023Statement
Still operating in Russia and significantly increased profit and revenue in Russia in 2022 vs 2021. Promised to stop all new investments, all promotional and advertising activities. Only basic activities continue to maintain the employment of ~1,500 staff. Perfetti Van Melle as a Group is donating 2 million euros to the International Red Cross (International Federation of the Red Cross) as a contribution to its ongoing commitment to providing support to victims, refugees, families and especially children.
Hyosung
Hyousung sponsored a market forum 2022 in Moscow Palace
LACTALIS
September 10, 2022Statement
Still operating in Russia
Pioneer
June 24, 2023
No official statement
Fresenius
April 07, 2022Statement
Continue to supply patients, not for fianacial reasons
Alibaba
August 17, 2023Statement
The Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China already have experience of cooperation in the IT sphere. One of the Russian developers works with the Chinese company Alibaba Group. The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) included the Chinese group of companies Alibaba Group Holding Limited, which owns the largest online commerce platform AliExpress, on the list of “international war sponsors”. The reason for this decision in NAZK was called the continuation of the company’s work in Russia, in particular, the provision of a platform for the sale of goods produced by the Debaltseve plant of metallurgical engineering in the DPR.
Bonduelle
November 30, 2022Statement
The company decided to continue doing business in Russia, citing the lack of bans from France and the EU. The Bonduelle company, which continues to work in the Russian Federation, supported the Russian military. Scaled back operation in Russia.
Kärcher
November 16, 2022Statement
Promised to suspend exports to Russia & halt investments but sales are ongoing at full range, official statement is misleading and total lie. Website https://www.karcher.ru/ru/ appears to be fully functional to buy Kärcher products in Russia.
Ecco
July 26, 2023Statement
ECCO holds off investments in Russia. Importgenius: The company exported to Russia (to “EKKO-ROS” LLC).
Paldo Food Co
Continue doing business as usual.
Döhler
Received revenues in Russia in 2021, there is no any official announcement
Aquaphor International
November 07, 2023Statement
Company was originally founded in St. Petersburg, over $60 milllion exports to Russia after February 24, 2022. In 2022 $28 million exports to Russia, or 28% of that year revenue. Increased revenue and profit in 2022 vs 2021.
Barilla
August 31, 2023Statement
Promised to host all new investments and advertising activities and not to profit from the presence in Russia, made donation to UNHCR and Red Cross. Barilla continues to produce pasta in Russia and increased its revenue in 2022 vs 2021.
Strauss Coffee
April 25, 2022Statement
No official statement
Selgros
No official statement
Ontex Group
No relevant news about leaving Russia.
Storck
Continue candy sales in Russia. No statement seems to be available, and the Russian Website boasts “Storck products are convincing consumer across Russia from Kaliningrad to Vladivostok!” Comparing total export for a year starting on March 1, 2022 vs. a year before by value, the increase is “only” 51% (96 million USD vs. 64 million USD). Slightly increasing the market share of exported chocolate from 12.9% to 13.7%.
Amazone
October 07, 2022Statement
There is no statement on the company’s website about the termination of cooperation with the Russian Federation. The international sales network contains links to the websites of companies in Russia https://amazone.net/en/experience-acquire/acquire/sales-contacts/international-sales-network.
Hikvision
June 07, 2023Statement
The revenue of Hikvision, the Russian office of the world’s largest Chinese manufacturer of video surveillance solutions, grew by 42% in 2022 to 10.9 billion rubles. Included in the list of international war sponsors by NACP.
Future Group
Received revenues in Russia in 2021, there is no any official announcement
New Yorker Group Services
Received revenues in Russia in 2021, there is no any official announcement.
EOS
No official statement
Frigoglass
Still operating in Russia
Froneri
October 06, 2022
Received revenues in Russia in 2021, there is no any official announcement.
Highland Gold
Kinross divests Russian assets to Highland Gold at half the set amount.
Wanhua Chemical Group
Still operating in Russia
Midea Group
June 20, 2023Statement
Chinese investors, including Midea and Hisense, are interested in the acquisition of Russian Bosch plants.
Softline International
November 01, 2023Statement
London-listed information technology firm Softline said, it would sell its Russian business to its founder Igor Borovikov or an entity controlled by him. Softline system integrator is negotiating the purchase of Forward Leasing (Forward Leasing LLC), which provides a “subscription” service for smartphones and other user devices, including laptops, in the leasing format – a buyout with a low monthly payment and the ability to exchange a device for a new one. until the entire amount is paid. 08.2023: Authorized capital increased from 100,000 rubles to 120,000 rubles | Kichko Dmitry Vladimirovich becomes the new founder of the organization. Russian part of the group was sold to the ZPIF of Tethys Capital Management Company. The government subcommittee did not approve the deal for the acquisition of a stake in Mosbirzha by the Softline group of companies from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).
ALPLA
March 27, 2022Statement
Still operating in Russia.
Egis
Russian website works
Titan International
March 31, 2022Statement
Continuing to operate majority owned Voltyre-Prom tire factory near Volgograd (factory makes agriculture and industrial tires). Quincy, Illinois-based Titan International, maker of tires for farm tractors, has kept its majority stake in its factory in the southwestern city of Volgograd.
Ariston
Still operating and actively hiring in Russia
Mansour Group
No official statement
Wilo SE
May 03, 2022Statement
Stop shipments to and from Russia; no comment about production in Russia. Wilo SE continues to operate the factory in Russia and supplying factory with all technological components both from Germany and China. Wilo SE has own subsidiary in Russia and running it without any limits – supplied by trade goods from own factory in russia and own plants in Germany. Currently Wilo is benefiting from withdrawal of the key competitors from the russian market like Grundfos and growing the business in this country comparing with pre-war situation.
Enka İnşaat ve Sanayi A.Ş.
Received revenues in Russia in 2021, there is no any official announcement
Armstrong World Industries
No official statement
Merz Pharma
No official statement
Verallia Deutschland
Received revenues in Russia in 2021, there is no any official announcement
BDR Thermea
No official statement
Benetton
Continue operations in Russia
Lesaffre
Lesaffre continues its activities. On April 28, 2022, a webinar on how to bake bread will take place in Moscow.
Orange Business Services
No official statement
Puratos
No official statement
Sun Pharma
Business as usual
Chipita
Not disclosed publicly; still operating in Russia
GEA Refrigeration Technologies
June 25, 2023Statement
Still operating in Russia
DP World
July 17, 2023Statement
Dubai’s DP World temporarily halts Ukraine operations, reviews business in Russia. DP World, one of the world’s largest operators in the field of container transportation, signed an agreement with Rosatom on the development of the Northern Sea RouteCD2537. Increased revenue in 2022 vs 2021. NACP included one of the world’s largest port operators DP World (Dubai Port World) in the list of international sponsors of the war.
IG Group
Received revenues in Russia in 2021, there is no any official announcement
PERI Group
No official statement
Vivo
April 21, 2023Statement
Still operating in Russia
Imperial Energy Corporation
Received revenues in Russia in 2021, there is no any official announcement
China Huadian Corporation
Received revenues in Russia in 2021, there is no any official announcement
