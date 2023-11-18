Marta Gichko15:18, 11/18/23

According to his version, Elizabeth had a “difficult life” in Europe.

The Russian dictator’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov , unexpectedly said that his daughter Elizabeth, who regularly boasts of a luxurious life and travel, “has never been a major child.”

In an interview with propagandists, Peskov assured that Lisa allegedly lived “poorly, in Spartan conditions” when she studied in Europe.

“Lisa was never a big-time child. She had a very difficult life, a difficult education. She studied not only in Russia, but also in France. And she always lived there very poorly, in Spartan conditions. She had to overcome a huge number of difficulties, she I’ve been looking for myself for a long time. Thank God, now everything is fine. She has also become an extraordinary careerist,” Peskov said.

Peskov said that his daughter lived poorly in Europe

Lisa Peskova: what is known about the daughter of Speaker Putin

Elizaveta Peskova has been accustomed to living luxuriously since childhood. Despite her father’s loud statements about patriotism, his daughter willingly traveled the world and even lived in Russia-hated Europe.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...