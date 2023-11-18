“Some have 10-15% of their personnel left”: the Ukrainian Armed Forces spoke about the losses of the Storm-Z in the Tavria direction

11/18/2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Russian occupation forces continue to suffer losses in the Tavria direction. In the “Storm” and “Storm-Z” units, formed mainly from prisoners, in some places 10-15% of the initial personnel remained in service.

At the same time, desertion is flourishing among the Russian occupiers in the Donetsk region. Alexander Shtupun, speaker of the United Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction, spoke about this during the telethon.

“The “Storm” and “Storm-Z” units, which the enemy abandons first, suffer very significant losses. In some, 10-15% of the personnel of the original numbers remain. But the Russian command and the Russian leadership continue to try to form new similar units, including on Russian territory,” said Shtupun.

Currently, the “Storm” and “Storm-Z” detachments are a kind of penal battalions. Prisoners recruited in the colonies, as well as military personnel who received disciplinary sanctions, go there. Shtupun called them future suicide bombers.

Great losses could not but affect the morale of the Russian occupiers. In particular, in the Donetsk region the number of deserters among the invaders is constantly growing. Even the blocking detachments that the invaders use there could not help to stop the deserters.

“Over the past 24 hours, the total enemy losses in the operational zone of the Tavria OSUS amounted to 456 people. 19 units of enemy military equipment were also destroyed,” Shtupun added.

Let us recall that earlier it became known that during the full-scale aggression of Russia against Ukraine, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 15 Russian ships and damaged 12 more. So the occupiers, who considered themselves unquestioning masters in the Black Sea, were forced to limit their actions and withdraw the fleet away from the shores of Ukraine controlled by the Defense Forces .

https://war.obozrevatel.com/v-nekotoryih-ostalos-10-15-lichnogo-sostava-v-vsu-rasskazali-o-poteryah-shtorm-z-na-tavrijskom-napravlenii.htm?_gl=1cin7o2_gaMTI1ODcwNjQxNC4xNzAwMjk2NDUx_ga_JBX3X27G7H*MTcwMDMzNjE3Mi40LjAuMTcwMDMzNjE3Mi42MC4wLjA.&_ga=2.217764694.1135768096.1700296451-1258706414.1700296451

