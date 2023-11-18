SBU sniper eliminated the occupier and set a world record (video)

Vitaly Sayenko, Katerina Chernovol22:34, 11/18/23

The Security Service special forces officer fired a shot from a Ukrainian rifle.

A sniper from the Ukrainian Security Service eliminated the Russian occupier from a record distance. Sources in the SBU told UNIAN about this.

“The SBU sniper set a world record for an effective shot. He hit a Russian soldier from an incredible distance of 3,800 meters. The previous record was 3,540 meters,” the sources emphasized.

At the same time, this shot was fired by a Security Service special forces soldier from a Ukrainian rifle “Volodar Obriyu”.

The video, which UNIAN has at its disposal, clearly shows the Russian occupier being hit and the fear of the other invaders standing nearby.

“SBU snipers are changing the rules of world sniping, demonstrating the ability to work effectively at fantastic distances,” the sources added.

