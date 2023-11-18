Russians continue to transport migrants to the occupied territories

Inna Andalitskaya05:45, 11/18/23

More than 30 thousand migrants loyal to the Russian Federation already live in Mariupol.

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region, the number of migrant workers from Central Asia and the North Caucasus is growing, reports the Center for National Resistance.

First of all, this concerns the south of the region, in particular, the temporarily occupied Mariupol, where more than 30 thousand migrants already live. These migrants are willing to work on construction projects sponsored by the occupation administration for low wages. At the same time, the unemployment rate among local residents is growing, and has already reached 50% in some areas of the Donetsk region.

“Thus, the occupation administration is implementing a policy to change the demographic composition of the temporarily occupied territories, where local residents are forced to leave due to unemployment and a humanitarian catastrophe, and in their place migrants loyal to the Russian Federation are brought in,” the center of the National Resistance emphasizes .

As UNIAN reported, before the pseudo-elections that Russia organized in September in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, the occupiers massively imported citizens of the Russian Federation both from other territories and directly from the Russian Federation itself.

A representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Andrei Yusov, said in September that in the Ukrainian territories of southern and eastern Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russian invaders, two thirds of the so-called candidates in the pseudo-elections are not local residents.

The SBU has identified more than 3.5 thousand organizers and participants of the pseudo-elections of the Russian Federation in the occupied territory of Ukraine. Thus, the Russians planned to legalize their proteges in the occupation authorities in the temporarily occupied areas.

