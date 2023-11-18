Russia worried about future F-16 supplies to Ukraine and already bracing for it – UK intelligence

17 NOVEMBER 2023
Russia has galvanised the integration of its A-50 Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft and S-400 air defence systems amid concerns about the future supply of Western fighter jets to Ukraine.
Source: UK Defence Intelligence review on Twitter dated 17 November, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Analysts say Russia has likely begun using the A-50 AWACS aircraft to identify targets over Ukraine for its SA-21 (S-400) long-range air defence system for the first time. This supplements the A-50’s primary task of coordinating fighter aircraft.
The A-50 can reportedly use its radar to detect adversary aircraft at long distances due to its altitude.
Analysts believe Russia has rushed the integration of the A-50 and S-400 partly out of concern over the prospect of Ukraine deploying Western-supplied combat aircraft.
The report suggests that Russia may take a greater risk and deploy the A-50 closer to the contact line to make effective use of its new role.
Background: Earlier, the UK MoD reported that Russia would likely have to reallocate its strategic air defence assets and weaken its air defences elsewhere after losing several S-400 systems.
This will give Ukraine the opportunity to destroy more S-400s and maybe even their AWACS planes. This is proof of what F-16s will mean to the war effort. They are already causing a stir in mafia land and are still many months away from being there.
If only the West had moved quicker and more decisive in this regard … and every other one, too.
I feel pretty sure that if asked, a number of trained F16 pilots from around the world would have volunteered and plugged the gap while the Ukrainians completed their training. Enough for two or three squadrons at least. All it would have taken was resolve amongst the allies.
In the Battle of Britain in 1940, the RAF had volunteers from Australia, NZ and Canada. But also Poland and the US; neither of whom were commonwealth members.
Resolve is one thing we’re lacking in our collective leaders. Courage is the other, and foresight yet another.