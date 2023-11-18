Russia promises Prague retaliation for freezing its state assets in Czechia

18 NOVEMBER 2023

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Jiří Čistecký, Czechia’s chargé d’affaires, on Friday, 17 November in connection with Prague’s decision to freeze Russian state assets on Czech territory.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation on 18 November, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the Czech diplomat that it “strongly protested” the freezing of Russian state assets and the imposition of sanctions against Goszagransobstvennost, the federal enterprise that manages assets abroad and administers the Russian president’s affairs. In typical style, they also mentioned the “legal arbitrariness” of Czechia.

Quote: “Russia will employ all means to protect its legitimate interests, including taking corresponding steps with respect to Czech assets in Russia.”

Background:

Czechia plans to freeze all Russian state assets on its territory. On 15 November, the government voted in favour of the corresponding proposal put forward by Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský.

Lipavský also stated that Goszagransobstvennost is on the Czech sanctions list.

Earlier, commenting on Russian statements about possible retaliatory measures, Lipavský emphasised that they would not be a problem.

