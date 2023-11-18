“Putin and Hamas are pursuing the same goal”: Biden made a statement of support for Ukraine

Vitaly Saenko00:13, 11/19/23

As the American president notes, Putin and Hamas are seeking to erase neighboring democracies – Ukraine and Israel – from the world map.

President of the United States of America Joe Biden put on a par the goals of the war of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin against Ukraine and the Hamas terrorists in the war against Israel. Biden wrote about this in his article for The Washington Post.

The US President believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Hamas terrorists have the same goal because they are fighting to wipe neighboring democracies Ukraine and Israel off the world map.

“Putin and Hamas simultaneously hope to destroy broader regional stability and integration and take advantage of further disorder. America cannot and will not allow this to happen. It is in the interest of our national security – and for the good of the world,” Biden said.

The American leader assures that the United States will unite allies and partners to counter aggressors and to make progress towards a brighter and more peaceful future. He argues that if the United States retreats from the current challenges of the present, the danger of conflicts could spread, and the costs of resolving them will only increase.

“This belief is the basis for my approach to supporting the people of Ukraine as they continue to defend their freedom from Putin’s brutal war,” Biden said.

The US President also mentioned the experience of two world wars of the last century that “when aggression in Europe remains unanswered, the crisis does not fade away on its own.”

“This directly involves America. This is why our commitment to Ukraine today is an investment in our own security. It makes a broader conflict impossible tomorrow,” Biden emphasizes.

“We are keeping American troops out of the war by supporting courageous Ukrainians as they defend their freedom and homeland. We are giving them the weapons and economic support to stop Putin’s quest for conquest before the conflict spreads wider,” Biden said.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...