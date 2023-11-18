Over 2,000 Ukrainian Drones Enlisted to Strengthen Defense Capabilities

18 November, 2023

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have received more than two thousand Ukrainian-made drones of various types.

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reported on this.

The new batch of drones was delivered as part of the Army of Drones project.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will distribute and transfer drones to the military in the active spots of the Russian-Ukrainian war frontlines.

This batch included drones of various types made exclusively in Ukraine. Drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of the Army of Drones project, November 2023

These are strike and reconnaissance UAVs, as well as kamikaze drones. Drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of the Army of Drones project, November 2023. Photo credits: Mykhailo Fedorov

“Among them are quadcopters and unmanned aircraft systems: reconnaissance, kamikaze drones. The drones will help to destroy enemy positions and equipment,” emphasized Fedorov.

He added that all the drones were purchased under the state program.

The footage captures FPV kamikaze drones, large drones designed to drop ammunition, reconnaissance drones, including Valkyrie, etc.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine received the previous large batch of UAVs for various purposes as part of the Army of Drones project ten days ago. More than 900 drones transferred to the Ukrainian military within the Army of Drones project, November 8, 2023. Photo credits: Mykhailo Fedorov

As previously reported, the Ukrainian military has received more than 900 drones. Among them were the DJI Mavic 3 drones, Nemesis, and Vampire drones, along with the Avenger strike aircraft.

The Army of Drones is a program that includes the system purchase of drones, and their repair and maintenance. And if necessary, operational replacement of lost UAVs and pilot training courses. In August 2022, the first drones purchased within the Army of Drones project were delivered to Ukraine to meet the needs of the Defense Forces.

