Orban: Ukraine is light years away from the EU, we oppose its membership

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban opposed the start of negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban spoke of the need to “correct the erroneous promise” to Ukraine regarding the start of negotiations on accession to the EU.

At the congress of the Fidesz party he heads, Orban said that Ukraine is light years away from the European Union, writes Magyar Hirlap .

“Serious political struggle awaits us in the coming months before the European elections. Discussing the budget in Brussels, correcting the false promise to start negotiations given to Ukraine will also be our task, since Ukraine is now light years away from the European Union,” Orban said.

The Hungarian Prime Minister also once again criticized the current policy of the European Union, emphasizing that Budapest is defending itself and resisting with all its might. He stated that “today neither the EU nor its member countries implement their own decisions,” and the European Commission and the European Parliament allegedly “openly violate their own rules of the game.”

“We stand against the deceptions of the Brussels bureaucrats, we stand against the invasion of migrants, we stand against gender propaganda, we stand against the illusions of war, Ukraine’s unprepared membership in the EU, we stand against “green” ideologies that are showing increasingly communist and even Jacobin symptoms. We defend ourselves against foreign attempts undermine our sovereignty, as well as from the Soros empire, which simultaneously attacks from Brussels and Washington,” Orban said.

At the same time, he noted that Budapest should not leave the EU, but change it. “We must not abandon the European Union, but change it. And this is only possible with fundamental changes in Brussels. Without changes, the end will come,” Orban said.

“We don’t want to be debt slaves to Soros, we don’t want to be a zone of gang wars and a world of migrant ghettos, we don’t want Europe and Hungary in it to become an open-air museum or a nature reserve worth visiting, but which has only a past, not the future,” Orbán added.

