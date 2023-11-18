Night attack by “shaheds”: in the Odessa region, a drone hit an energy facility

Inna Andalitskaya11:45, 11/18/23

A fire broke out at the site of the hit, which was quickly contained.

In the Odessa region at night, an enemy drone of the “Shahed-131/136” type hit an energy facility, as a result of which the administrative building was damaged and a worker was injured.

This was reported by the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine, informing about the consequences of the enemy attack by “martyrs” in the south.

“In the Odessa region, an energy infrastructure facility was hit. The administrative building was damaged. A fire broke out, which was promptly contained. One civilian employee was injured and was hospitalized,” the report says.

Night attack by enemy strike UAVs

Russian occupiers have carried out another massive drone attack on Ukraine. At 19:48 on November 18, the military warned that a group of drones was moving from the southeast. Air defense operated in the Khmelnitsky, Odessa and Kyiv regions.

In the morning, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that from 20:00 on November 17 to 04:00 on November 18, 2023, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from the Northern and South-Eastern directions (Kursk region, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation) with attack UAVs of the “Shahed” type. In total, launches of 38 Shahed-136/131 attack drones were recorded. As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 29 attack UAVs were destroyed.

Updated at 11:43 am. The DTEK company announced that it was eliminating the consequences of a night air strike in the Odessa region.

“In the Odessa region, 2,000 families were left without electricity. The situation was also aggravated by unfavorable weather conditions. DTEK energy workers are already working to restore power supply. Thank you for your patience,” DTEK noted.

According to the State Emergency Service, as of 9.45, the fire that occurred as a result of hitting an energy infrastructure facility has been extinguished.

The “Shaheds” attacked in several waves, in groups, in different regions of Ukraine, in the areas of responsibility of all air commands of the Air Force. Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

In particular, in the south of Ukraine, 8 “martyrs” were destroyed , of which 6 were in the Nikolaev region and one each in the Odessa and Kherson regions,” the South air command reported.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that on the approaches to the capital, air defense forces and means shot down all air targets, and there were almost a dozen of them.

