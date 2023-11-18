Kremlin Shady Horse Tommy Robinson

Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:
3 comments
Tommy Robinson is not a “useful idiot.”
He’s been parroting kremkrapp for years. If he’s not a paid employee of the kremlin, I’m a Chinaman.
Now he’s been given a platform on “Z” by Ivan Muskovsky. Along with another stinking nazi : Katie Hopkins.
I haven’t checked, but I imagine that Candace “Russian lives matter” Owens is also pushing poison on there.
Z is now the world’s biggest anti-Ukraine hate site.
The actual Black Lives Matter btw, has endorsed Trump.
Black Lives Matter Leader Endorses Trump: ‘Everybody Else Sucks’ :
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/black-lives-matter-leader-endorses-trump-everybody-else-sucks/ar-AA1jCufo
Irish Trot Clare Daly hates Ukraine, advocates for the IRA, Hamas and of course putler :
https://uacrisis.org/en/clare-daly-the-kremlin-shady-horse