Ukraine’s air threat is expanding: air defense is working

Vitaly Saenko23:01, 11/18/23

One of the groups of attack enemy UAVs is approaching Kyiv.

In the evening, an air alert was declared in several regions of Ukraine due to the missile and drone threat, and air defense was operating in some areas.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and regional military administrations.

An air alert is being issued across the regions / screenshot https://alerts.in.ua/

In particular, air defense is operating in the Kyiv region due to the movement of enemy unmanned aerial vehicles. At 22:07 it was reported that attack UAVs were moving in the direction of Bila Tserkva. Before this, a group of attack enemy UAVs was approaching Zolotosha in the direction of Cherkassy.

Also at 22:47, an air raid alert was announced in Kyiv, because one of the enemy UAV attack groups was approaching Kyiv.

In addition, three groups of attack enemy UAVs are in the Lubny area and are moving in a southwestern direction.

At 22:38, a missile threat was declared in the Vinnytsia region.

