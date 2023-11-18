Bulgaria decided to stop importing Russian oil

Elena Kovalenko14:23, 11/18/23

From January 1, export quotas will be suspended, and from March 1, 2024, imports and refining of Russian oil will be suspended forever.

Bulgaria intends to stop importing crude oil from Russia in March 2024. The decision was made to avoid a possible political crisis in the country.

As The Sofia Globe reports , according to the agreements of the leading parties, the import of Russian oil will be stopped in two stages. From January 1, export quotas will be suspended, and from March 1, 2024, imports and refining of Russian oil will be suspended forever.

The head of the Ministry of Finance of Bulgaria, Assen Vasiliev, emphasized that such a decision is useful for the citizens of the country, since it stops exports and money sent to Russia and guarantees stability in the domestic fuel market.

The agreements are also intended to avoid a vote of no confidence in the government scheduled for November 22.

Previously, Bulgaria and other EU countries received an exception from the EU ban on imports of Russian crude oil until the end of 2024.

