veth

A military hospital burned in the Belgorod region (video)

Katerina Chernovol23:11, 11/18/23

The Russian authorities did not officially comment on the incident.

A fire broke out in Valuyki, Belgorod region of the Russian Federation  . The military hospital was on fire. 

Russian telegram channels report this . The cause of the fire was allegedly a short circuit in the wiring. 

“A field hospital caught fire in the Belgorod region. According to preliminary data, the cause of the fire was a short circuit in the wiring. There were no injuries,” the report says. 

It is noted that the fire was extinguished at about 19:00 local time. The Russian authorities did not officially comment on the incident. 

Fire in Valuyki

(C)UNIAN 2023

One comment

Enter comments here: