A military hospital burned in the Belgorod region (video)

Katerina Chernovol23:11, 11/18/23

The Russian authorities did not officially comment on the incident.

A fire broke out in Valuyki, Belgorod region of the Russian Federation . The military hospital was on fire.

Russian telegram channels report this . The cause of the fire was allegedly a short circuit in the wiring.

“A field hospital caught fire in the Belgorod region. According to preliminary data, the cause of the fire was a short circuit in the wiring. There were no injuries,” the report says.

It is noted that the fire was extinguished at about 19:00 local time.

Fire in Valuyki

