A car with top LPR security officials was blown up in Kremennaya – RosSMI

Ekaterina Girnyk18:28, 11/18/23

It is noted that in the car were “the acting deputy minister of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the LPR” and “the deputy head of the criminal investigation department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the LPR.”

“On the evening of November 16, at one of the checkpoints in Kremennaya (“LPR”), a UAZ “Patriot” caught fire, driven by the “deputy head of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the LPR” police lieutenant colonel Vladimir Pakholenko. In the car with him was the “acting deputy minister of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the LPR” Police Lieutenant Colonel Oleg Shumilov,” the channel writes.

According to ASTRA, both occupants were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

Earlier, the ex-head of the “LPR” security forces was blown up in Lugansk

On November 8, it became known about the liquidation of the ex-head of the department of the so-called “People’s Militia” of the LPR, Mikhail Filipponenko.

It was reported that the collaborator died as a result of an explosive device in a car.

Ukrainian intelligence confirmed involvement in the liquidation and reported that a special operation to liquidate Filiponenko was carried out jointly with representatives of the resistance movement.

