You cannot compromise with a blackmailer.

Volodymyr Kukharenko

Helping translation companies to automate business and project management

Nov 17

Because once you agree, they may push further. You cannot hope for mercy from a maniac. If you do not fight, you only make it easier

This is the thing many “good people” from the West do not understand when they are proposing “peace” and “non-escalation”.

In private talks with Europeans, we asked “what will you do if someone breaks into your house, beats your dog and threats to kill you, rape your daughter?”, the answer was “I will surrender”. Now, hear a thing. He will do it anyway and there will be no mercy. Or, optionally, he may put you into the basement and force you to work as a slave until you die from exhaustion. So just get it, there is no option for you but fight, it at least gives a chance. And Ukrainian know it and will fight as the other option is death.

Our history shows us that we have more chances to survive if we fight. Ukrainians know very well that surrender to Russia would mean millions of dead and dozens of millions taken as slaves. If you think I am exaggerating, just Google 20th-century events. In 1919, Ukraine lost to Russia, Kyiv was taken by Red Army. In 1933, over 10 million Ukrainians died from hunger because the crops were taken away. Some ate their own dead family members to survive. In 1937, almost all Ukrainian scientists, writers and artists were killed to erase our culture and identity. Many millions were taken to the concentration camps. Do you know that in 1930ties the Nazis were coming to USSR to learn? In WW2, Ukrainians were used as cheap infantry against Nazi fortifications, because, as Zhukov said, “They are traitors anyway, the more die the better”. In 1960ties, my grandparents were working in a village for no money, but for “workdays” units and were given some goods in exchange, and could not leave the village without permission, they had no passports, so in fact they were serfs.

In 2014, they took Donbas and Crimea, and we were forced to sign “peace” with them. Did it help? Sure, it helped them. They brainwashed the population took men from those territories to their army, and threw them against us.

Whoever is advocating “peace negotiations”, you are not offering peace. You are literally saying that we should leave millions of people in their hands, let them indoctrinate Ukrainian children against fellow Ukrainians, and use them to attack us further. You are proposing to throw millions of today’s Ukrainian children into tomorrow’s war. And if they succeed in that next war, the surviving Ukrainians will come to you, but not as tourists, not even as refugees, but as a part of Russian army. Like it was many times before in the last 800 years. Kremlin, like any other primitive tribalistic power without universal morals, understands brute force only.

So if anyone says we have to “give territories in exchange for peace”, that person is either naïve idealist (I would use a different word here) not understanding anything, or a direct Kremlin agent.

