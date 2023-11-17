White House slams Musk for anti-Semitic remarks

Ekaterina Girnyk21:05, 11/17/23

A White House spokesman said it was “unacceptable to repeat such disgusting lies.”

The White House condemned billionaire and Twitter owner Elon Musk for supporting anti-Semitic messages, calling it an “unacceptable” action that puts Jewish communities at risk.

According to CNBC , the White House’s criticism came in response to a number of controversial comments made by Musk online, including his agreement with a post that accused the Jewish community of inciting “dialectical hatred” against white people.

“It is unacceptable to repeat the abhorrent lies behind the most fatal act of anti-Semitism in American history at any time, let alone a month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement.

The White House believes Musk’s messages are especially harmful amid a surge in anti-Semitic incidents that followed Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre of 1,200 Israelis and Israel’s subsequent invasion of the Gaza Strip.

Musk got into an anti-Semitic scandal

Previously, Musk accused Jewish activists of attacks on his business . In particular, he believes that the Anti-Defamation League (an organization fighting against anti-Semitism) is putting pressure on advertisers, which has led to a drop in revenue for his social network.

He also supported an anti-Semitic tweet that Jewish communities were inciting “white hatred,” saying in a comment on the post that it was “absolutely true.”

The European Commission said it would no longer advertise on X due to the spread of misinformation, especially regarding the Israeli-Hamas war.

