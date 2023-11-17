Ukraine in Focus

Svitlana Moronets

Nov 27, 2023

The analysis

Russia’s sham elections in occupied Ukraine



While Volodymyr Zelensky deems elections in a country fighting for survival impractical, Vladimir Putin intends to give the vote to Ukrainians in annexed territories in the Russian presidential elections next year. This week he signed changes to Russia’s election laws, allowing voting to take place in four partially occupied regions of Ukraine – Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – where martial law is in effect. He also approved amendments to impose additional media restrictions, which will probably mean the exclusion of independent journalists from polling stations. Putin is expected to run for a fifth term in office in March, with an official announcement expected soon.

Putin seeks elections in occupied territories to politically assimilate seized lands into Russia and demonstrate support for his re-election. And support for the Putin regime will be high, as it always is: elections in Russia, even if the occupied areas are not taken into account, have nothing to do with democratic process. Under the Kremlin’s authoritarian regime, elections have turned into a formality necessary to preserve power, but also to paint the Russian government as a ‘liberal structure’. Even Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has admitted that presidential elections in Russia are not a democratic process but an ‘expensive bureaucracy’. He added that Putin will be re-elected next year with ‘more than 90 per cent of the vote’.

The amendments to Russia’s presidential election laws prove this facade of democracy, allowing ‘only those journalists who have the right, according to the legislation of the Russian Federation,’ to take photos and videos at polling stations. Last year, Russian non-pro-state media were labelled ‘foreign agents’, meaning that they won’t be allowed to cover elections from the ground next year. Election campaigning on ‘blocked resources’ like Facebook and Instagram has also been prohibited.

Moscow-installed authorities have already begun preparations for presidential elections in the Zaporizhzhia region. Ivan Fedorov, exiled mayor of occupied Melitopol, said the Russian authorities are starting to re-register the population as well as forming commissions and campaign groups. ‘There are very few locals; the Russians are importing tens of thousands of Russian officials, teachers, prosecutors and police officers. It is these people that will form the electoral commissions. The palette is different. They are even brought from Siberia. They bring people from Dagestan who barely speak Russian,’ he said.

With no political competition, Putin is set to secure the presidency until at least 2030. For Ukraine and the democratic world, pseudo-elections in occupied territories are legally void and violate international and Ukrainian norms. Their results are predictable and will mean only one thing: the war will be dragged out to keep Putin on his throne. But as Kyiv aims to reclaim its stolen lands, Putin’s ‘elections’ hold no significance for Ukraine.

In pictures

Kyiv: UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron met Volodymyr Zelensky for talks on his first working trip abroad, saying that he wanted to underscore London’s support for Ukraine. (Credit: Zelensky on Twitter)

Quote of the week

‘Each week that passes, our ability to fully fund what we feel is necessary to give Ukraine the tools and capacities it needs to both defend its territory and continue to make advances, that gets harder and harder… So, for us, the window is closing.’

– Jake Sullivan, the US National Security Adviser, on the need for congress to approve the White House’s request to send aid to Ukraine as soon as possible.

The war in numbers

Days between Russian airstrikes on Kyiv

52

The Ukrainian capital had been untouched since September

Percentage of Russians who support peace talks

48%

Some 39% want the war to continue, according to a Russian poll

Russian passports given to Ukrainians in occupied territories

1.5m

Some Ukrainians say they are denied medical services without them

Portrait of the week in Ukraine

At least 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died and 100,000 have been injured since the start of the full-scale invasion, according to a Ukrainian civic group.

It is likely that Russian forces are attempting to regain initiative in Ukraine through multiple simultaneous offensives in eastern Ukraine, the Institute for the Study of War reported.

It is Ukraine’s decision when, and if, negotiations should be started with Russia, Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

Russia was preparing to steal grain supplies, target food infrastructure and starve the Ukrainian population months before the full-scale invasion, the Independent reported. As a result of this information, Vladimir Putin could face fresh accusations of war crimes.

A training centre for Ukrainian pilots to learn how to fly F-16 fighter jets has opened in Romania.

The Ukrainian and Polish governments have failed to stop a week-long protest of Polish truckers at Ukraine’s border. The protestors are demanding renewed restrictions on the number of Ukrainian trucks permitted in Poland.

Ukraine has successfully adapted Soviet-made Buk-M1 air defence systems to use fire missiles produced by the United States. Only Russia produces missiles compatible with the Buk-M1 systems.

Ukraine has launched an insurance programme with broker Marsh McLennan and Lloyd’s of London to cover grain vessels leaving Ukraine’s deep-sea port, days after a foreign cargo ship was struck by a Russian missile.

A statue of Russian writer Alexander Pushkin that stood on one of the Kyiv’s main streets was dismantled as Ukraine has been getting rid of Soviet remnants.

Germany will double its military aid to Ukraine for next year, to 8bn euros.

Ukraine’s Security Service has openedinvestigations into about 8,000 cases of suspected high treason since the start of the full-scale war.

