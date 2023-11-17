The Netherlands will allocate an additional 2 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine in 2024

Vitaly Saenko16:37, 11/17/23

The total amount of Dutch military assistance to Ukraine will increase to about 7.5 billion euros.

The Dutch government is committing an additional €2 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2024. This was reported by Reuters with reference to the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Kaisa Ollongren.

The head of the Dutch defense department noted that this assistance is a signal of Kyiv’s unwavering support in the war with Russia.

These funds will be part of a broader aid package that the Netherlands will provide to Ukraine next year. The package will also include an initial €102 million for reconstruction and humanitarian assistance, which will be increased throughout the year if required.

Ollongren said that taking into account this aid package, the total amount of Dutch support for Ukraine during the war is about 7.5 billion euros.

“The most important thing for me is that we will provide an additional 2 billion euros in military assistance next year,” Ollongren emphasized.

“This will guarantee our support for Ukraine and provide consistency, which is critical for Ukraine,” she said, referring to the November 22 elections in the Netherlands that will change the governing coalition.

Ollongren clarified that the support will be provided taking into account the needs of Kyiv and may include more advanced drone capabilities.

Military assistance from the Netherlands

As UNIAN reported, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced that his country will transfer patrol ships to Ukraine to protect the grain corridor. However, the exact delivery dates and stages of training of Ukrainian personnel will not be announced publicly.

Earlier, Rutte expressed hope that F-16 aircraft could be transferred to Ukraine as soon as possible . After a meeting with the Dutch Prime Minister, President Vladimir Zelensky said that Ukraine would receive 42 American F-16 fighter jets after training pilots and engineers.

