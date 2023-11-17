November 17, 2023November 17, 2023 Bill B. Special Forces “A”, AFU Continue to Destroy the enemy (video) 11/17/2023 HIMARS Work and Aero-intelligence 43rd Oabr on the accumulation of russian trucks with ammunition © Ukrinform TV 2023 Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
One comment
MiG-29 and Su-25 perform combat missions on the frontline.
Source: Ukrinform TV