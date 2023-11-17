More than a thousand more Russian occupiers tried on the black bag: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated the losses of the Russian Federation

Tanya Polyakovskaya08:34, 11/17/23
Also destroyed were 29 artillery systems and 27 tanks.
The Ukrainian armed forces eliminated more than a thousand Russian occupiers who came to seize Ukrainian lands.
As noted in a message on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy’s total combat losses during the full-scale invasion were approximately:
- personnel – about 316,760 (+1140 per day) people;
- tanks – 5,415 (+27) units;
- armored combat vehicles – 10,132 (+11);
- artillery systems – 7,712 (+29);
- multiple launch rocket systems – 895 (+3).
- air defense equipment – 585;
- airplanes/helicopters – 323/324;
- operational-tactical level drones – 5,709 (+20);
- cruise missiles – 1,563;
- ships/boats – 22;
- submarines – 1;
- automotive equipment and tank trucks – 10,077 (+17);
- special equipment -1,086 (+2).
(C)UNIAN 2023