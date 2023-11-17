Tanya Polyakovskaya08:34, 11/17/23

Also destroyed were 29 artillery systems and 27 tanks.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated more than a thousand occupiers per day / photo of the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after. Prince Vladimir Monomakh

The Ukrainian armed forces eliminated more than a thousand Russian occupiers who came to seize Ukrainian lands.

As noted in a message on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy’s total combat losses during the full-scale invasion were approximately:

personnel – about 316,760 (+1140 per day) people;

tanks – 5,415 (+27) units;

armored combat vehicles – 10,132 (+11);

artillery systems – 7,712 (+29);

multiple launch rocket systems – 895 (+3).

air defense equipment – 585;

airplanes/helicopters – 323/324;

operational-tactical level drones – 5,709 (+20);

cruise missiles – 1,563;

ships/boats – 22;

submarines – 1;

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 10,077 (+17);

special equipment -1,086 (+2).

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...