veth

More than a thousand more Russian occupiers tried on the black bag: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated the losses of the Russian Federation

Tanya Polyakovskaya08:34, 11/17/23

Also destroyed were 29 artillery systems and 27 tanks.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated more than a thousand occupiers per day / photo of the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after. Prince Vladimir Monomakh
The Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated more than a thousand occupiers per day / photo of the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after. Prince Vladimir Monomakh

The Ukrainian armed forces eliminated more than a thousand Russian occupiers who came to seize Ukrainian lands. 

As noted in a message on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy’s total combat losses during the full-scale invasion were approximately:

  • personnel – about 316,760 (+1140 per day) people;
  • tanks – 5,415 (+27) units;
  • armored combat vehicles – 10,132 (+11);
  • artillery systems – 7,712 (+29);
  • multiple launch rocket systems – 895 (+3).
  • air defense equipment – 585;
  • airplanes/helicopters – 323/324;
  • operational-tactical level drones – 5,709 (+20);
  • cruise missiles – 1,563;
  • ships/boats – 22;
  • submarines – 1;
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 10,077 (+17);
  • special equipment -1,086 (+2). 

(C)UNIAN 2023

Enter comments here: