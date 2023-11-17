Bill B.

MORE Proof that russia is Re-Sovietizing. THIS IS UNBELIEVABLE. (video commentary)

11/17/2023

Source: Professor Gerdes Explains

One comment

  1. The soviet mindset and the nazi mindset are one and the same.
    We were all conned into thinking that Yeltsin was the dawn of a new democratic era. In fact he was committing terrible atrocities in Georgia and Chechnya, which the west simply ignored.
    When the 100 times more evil putler came along, he just did whatever the hell he wanted and no one in the west criticised him.
    The apartment bombings, the genocide of one third of the population of Chechnya, the nord ost siege and gassing: that was all putler and he hadn’t even fully got going.

