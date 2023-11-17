Kherson’s Left Bank: Ukrainian Forces Make Significant Gains Against Russian Invaders

Ukrainian Defense Forces gained several footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region.

The Ukrainian Navy reported about this on Friday, November 17.

As a result of pre-planned measures to repel the Russian invasion, the Ukrainian military conducted a series of successful actions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson sector.

The activities of the Ukrainian marines, in collaboration with other units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, enabled them to secure a footing in multiple footholds. Throughout the fights, “the Russian invaders suffered heavy losses in manpower and equipment.”

In particular, since the beginning of these measures, the enemy has lost: personnel – 1216 killed and 2217 wounded, 24 tanks, 89 artillery systems and mortars, 135 units of various vehicles, 48 armored combat vehicles, including APCs and IFVs. Nine MLRS, 14 watercraft, 15 units of special equipment, 4 command posts, and 29 ammunition depots, both field and stationary, were destroyed.

Russian soldiers eliminated in Krynky. November 2023. Ukraine. Frame from the video t.me/combat_hemp



“In addition, a consolidated electronic warfare unit of the Marines neutralized 135 FPV drones and five operational and tactical UAVs,” the statement said.

Ukrainian marines are currently firing on Russian invasion troops on the left bank of the Kherson region.

As previously reported, the Russian forward base in the village of Brylivka on the left bank of the Kherson region was hit with HIMARS. The Shark drone, manufactured in Ukraine, was selected for deep reconnaissance and HIMARS adjustment.

The drone initially recorded the Russian military coming to the houses and then locating there.

Then, GMLRS missiles were launched from the US M142 HIMARS missile system and hit the buildings with precision.

Previously in November, on the left bank of the Kherson region, Ukrainian troops struck a convoy of Russian invaders in the village of Hladkivka.

The convoy was detected by a reconnaissance drone. Then a HIMARS rocket launcher was used to target the invaders.

