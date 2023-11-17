It was better under the Union: Orban said that Ukraine is “punishing” Hungarians in Transcarpathia

Ekaterina Girnyk18:02, 11/17/23

Orban also said that Ukraine does not have an “internationally recognized goal in the war,” so Hungary will not provide assistance to our country.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban once again expressed outrage over the alleged “oppression” of the Hungarian community in Ukraine , saying that the situation with the Hungarian language and education in Transcarpathia under the USSR was better than now under Ukraine.

“I am not exaggerating when I say that from the point of view of the Hungarian language and education, the situation during the Soviet Union was better than now during the Ukrainian state,” the Hungarian Prime Minister said, according to the local publication RTL .

According to him, Ukraine “continues to punish Transcarpathians,” so Budapest will help them.

“It is very difficult to help a country that is at war without an internationally recognized military objective,” Orban said, adding that the current situation was a “no-win situation” in which thousands of people were dying in a “Christian-civil war.”

