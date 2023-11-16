Xi Jinping said he wants to be friends with the United States: experts named the reason for the sudden sympathy

Yuri Kobzar16:55, 16.11.23

After a sharp deterioration in relations between the two countries, Beijing suddenly remembered the “decades” of friendship with America.

China wants to be a “partner and friend” to the US, not a rival. This was stated by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, speaking to representatives of American business during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in San Francisco, writes CNN .

Against the backdrop of a noticeable decline in foreign investment in the Chinese economy, Xi reminded American business sharks of decades of “warm US-China ties.”

“If we view each other as the greatest rival, the greatest geopolitical challenge and the ever-present threat, it will inevitably lead to wrong policies, wrong actions and wrong results. China is willing to be a partner and friend of the United States,” Xi told the audience, which included Gen. Apple CEO Tim Cook and Tesla owner Elon Musk.

CNN notes that Xi’s speech had a tellingly conciliatory tone. China’s leader assured listeners that the two great powers should not engage in a “zero-sum game” where gains by one side mean automatic losses for the other.

“China has never bet that the United States will lose, has never interfered in the internal affairs of the United States, and has no intention of challenging or replacing the United States. China is happy to see a confident, open and prosperous United States,” Xi said, adding that the United States should too “Welcome a peaceful, stable and prosperous China.”

Dexter Roberts, director of China affairs at the Mansfield Center at the University of Montana, told CNN that Xi’s overtly friendly tone is a reflection of China’s economic problems.

“Given the state of the economy, this is not the best time for hostile relations with American businesses and the United States,” the analyst said.

Xi Jinping’s visit to the USA

As UNIAN wrote, yesterday a long-awaited meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and American President Joe Biden took place in San Francisco. As a result, the leaders agreed to “restore high-level communication between the two armies on the basis of equality and respect.” The countries will also resume meetings between defense ministries and consultations on maritime military security.

During the meeting, Xi Jinping also told Joe Biden that China is not seeking to “displace” America as the world’s superpower. At the same time, he assured that the absorption of Taiwan is inevitable, so the United States must stop arming the island.

