Video shows Ukrainian scouts preparing for secret missions in occupied Crimea

16.11.2023

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry posted a video to give a sneak peek in to the planning of special raids into temporarily occupied Crimea.

That’s according to the agency’s press service, Ukrinform reports.

Video: Official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

“On jet skis – to the occupied Crimea! Unique footage showing preparations for and execution of raids on the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea by the Stuhna and Brotherhood teams of the Tymur special unit with the Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate,” reads the caption to the video.

It is noted that the motivated scouts, special agents of Ukraine’s defense intelligence, “keep walking their glorious combat path, showing bravery and composure in combat missions.”

