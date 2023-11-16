Ukraine reveals contents of Black Box, inflicting $900 million in losses on Russia

16 november, 2023

The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine and the Come Back Alive Foundation have disclosed the contents of the secret Black Box, for which Ukrainians raised UAH 230 million last year. Among the components of the “box” is the Ukrainian barrage munition Bober.

The foundation published the “unpacking” on X.

The Black Box was opened by a Defense Intelligence’s special forces officer with the call sign Kolibri who works with the “box” on the front line.

“The Black Box contains, among other things, the Ukrainian barrage munition Bober, which is designed to cover up to 800 km. And this is just one of the components of the ‘box’,” he says.

This barrage munition is capable of destroying important enemy military targets at operational, tactical and strategic depths at a distance of up to 800 km.

“Thanks to this and other means from the Black Box, we have been reducing the enemy’s offensive potential,” Kolibri says.

The foundation said that in the first 8 months of 2023, the “box” caused over $900 million in damage to Russian forces.

“The Bober UAV successfully carried out missions in Crimea, the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, and infiltrated military facilities on enemy territory. The Black Box, for instance, targeted an electronics manufacturing plant responsible for producing Kh-31, Kh-35, and Kh-59 missiles launched from tactical aircraft,” the statement said.

In addition, the Bober UAV also hit a storage facility where missile parts for Iskander ballistic missile systems were stored.

