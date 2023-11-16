“There is panic in the Kremlin”: a political scientist assessed the results of the meeting between Biden and Xi Jinping

Katerina Chernovol23:18, 16.11.23

The expert noted that he had not seen a single comment from Russia regarding this meeting.

The meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping showed that Beijing is moving away from close cooperation with Moscow. This opinion was expressed by political expert Valery Klochok.

As an expert noted on Channel 24 , Russia has become a serious market for China – trade relations between these countries have only intensified in recent years. According to Klochka, as a result of the meeting between the leaders of the United States and China, the idea of ​​​​creating a bipolar world, which Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had been dreaming of for years, was realized. True, he saw himself as Biden’s opponent. In fact, it turned out that the United States is at one pole of this bipolar world, and China is at the other, and Putin can only watch this.

“At the same time, the Russians took water into their mouths. I have not seen a single comment from Russia. There is real panic in the Kremlin,” the political expert noted.

In addition, he recalled that the United States and China agreed to increase the number of flights between the countries for cultural, sports and social exchange. This indicates deepening cooperation even at the social, everyday and tourism level.

“Such things are not prescribed by chance. Perhaps this is a great preparation for the creation of an interstate cooperation agreement. I will not now say that in the future China and the United States will become friendly countries. However, at this stage, pragmatism is winning,” Klochok added.

In addition, there was information that Biden was calling on Xi Jinping not to help Russia. To sum it up simply, then, according to Klochka, Putin is watching this, but he can’t do anything.

