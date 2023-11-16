The Ukrainian Armed Forces have reduced the enemy army: another 1,130 invaders will not return home alive, – General Staff

Vitaly Saenko, Evgenia Sokolenko08:16, 16.11.23

Also destroyed were 11 tanks, 36 artillery systems and 40 vehicles and tank trucks.

Over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have eliminated 1,130 Russian invaders .

As reported in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the social network Facebook, the total losses of Russia in the war against Ukraine as of November 16, 2023 approximately amounted to about 315 thousand 620 people (+1330 per day).

In addition, our defenders have already destroyed a lot of enemy equipment

tanks – 5388 (+11) units;

armored combat vehicles – 10121 (+17);

artillery systems – 7683 (+36);

multiple launch rocket systems – 892 (+ 8);

air defense equipment – 585 (+3);

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 5689 (+14);

cruise missiles – 1563 (+1);

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 10060 (+40);

special equipment – 1084 (+1).

In addition, 323 Russian military aircraft, 324 helicopters, 22 ships/boats and one submarine have been destroyed to date.

War in Ukraine – latest news

As UNIAN reported, over the past day, November 15, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued operations on the left bank of the Kherson region on a larger scale than usual . The defense forces push the enemy back three to eight kilometers from the left bank of the Dnieper.

Over the past 24 hours, the hottest fighting at the front took place in the Avdeevsky and Maryinsky directions. In total, 65 military clashes took place with the Russian occupiers .

