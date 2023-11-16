SUSPICIOUS DEATHS AMONG POWERFUL RUSSIANS CONTINUE



INSIDE RUSSIA

The ex-commander of the 6th Army of the Russian Air Force and Air Defense Vladimir Sviridov was found dead in a private house in the south of Russia. He was 68 years old.

One of Sviridov’s responsibilities in the past when he was on active duty was building, upgrading and maintaining country’s air defense system including procurement. As we know by now, on paper Russia possesses an advanced air defense system that’s supposed to be one of the best in the world. In reality, such system does not exist despite trillions of rubles of taxpayers money have been spent to build this system.

The investigators announced that there was a leak in household natural gas supply system in the house that caused general’s poisoning. However, employees of gas company service department checked the premises and did not detect any excess concentrations of harmful gas.

The series of strange deaths in Russia continues…

https://www.youtube.com/post/UgkxcsQvbrzyi1KMLUvvSLa6oqJ_I8vre__S

