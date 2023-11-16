Roman Sheremeta

Nov 15
Just 24% of American Evangelical Christians support additional aid to Ukraine, according to polls. And yet, it is mainly Evangelical Christians that are tortured and persecuted by russians. Protestants account for less than 5% Ukraine’s population but make up one-third of reported incidents of torture and persecution at the hands of the Russians.
Their minds have been poisoned by lying propaganda of the foul scum of the anti-Ukraine lobby.