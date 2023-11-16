Nov 15

Just 24% of American Evangelical Christians support additional aid to Ukraine, according to polls. And yet, it is mainly Evangelical Christians that are tortured and persecuted by russians. Protestants account for less than 5% Ukraine’s population but make up one-third of reported incidents of torture and persecution at the hands of the Russians.

Source: https://www.kyivpost.com/post/23532

