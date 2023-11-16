Prigozhin’s rebellion began with a retreat in the Kherson region: Russia is preparing for a struggle for power

November 15, 2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The struggle for power is intensifying in Russia

Discussions about the “regrouping” of Russians on the left bank of the Kherson region continue unabated. This was preceded by personnel rotations in the command of the enemy group “Dnepr”.



The head of the Sitting Russia Foundation, Olga Romanova, told Channel 24 that the new commander of the occupiers, Colonel General of the Airborne Forces Mikhail Teplinsky, is opposed to the military leadership of Russia. He can repeat the fate of Sergei Surovikin.

“We are now all closely following the fate of General Teplinsky, because his conflict with Shoigu and Gerasimov is obvious. <…> In this tangle, of course, this general is aiming for at least Gerasimov’s place. Gossips arise about this from time to time.” ,” Romanova noted.

According to her, there is only one force left in Russia – the army. Since its overall leadership is too inept, the military’s bayonets can turn anywhere . Perhaps we will observe a new rebellion following the example of Yevgeny Prigozhin.

“It is quite possible, especially since a holy place is never empty. And Prigozhin did not arise out of nowhere, and so did Surovikin. Now General Teplinsky. I think that more similar figures will arise, because the war continues,” Romanova explained.

Note! The head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, staged a rebellion in Russia on June 23 and, together with his mercenaries, reached the Lipetsk region, but after a conversation with Alexander Lukashenko turned the columns back. Two months later, Prigozhin died in a plane crash in the Tver region.

The struggle for power intensifies in Russia

Putin’s circle is interested in Shoigu and Gerasimov retaining their positions as Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff, respectively. They are predictable – they are just as corrupt as everyone else.

Therefore, most likely, Teplinsky and other talented generals have no chance. Obviously, this is beneficial for Ukraine.

“This struggle is intensifying – it is very interesting,” Romanova summed up.



Tension is growing in Russia: latest news

Speaker of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on the incident with the canceled news about the “departure” of the invaders from the left bank of the Kherson region. Like, he cannot comment on the progress of the SVO.

Meanwhile, the fire season continues in Russia. In particular, on November 14, a military unit broke out in the Krasnodar Territory . And this is against the backdrop of an increase in draft dodgers in the Russian army.

Given the unstable situation in the country, Vladimir Putin has not yet announced his participation in the presidential elections, which will take place in the spring. However, he signed the Wartime Voting Act .

