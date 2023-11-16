Prigozhin’s rebellion began with a retreat in the Kherson region: Russia is preparing for a struggle for power

November 15, 2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP
Discussions about the “regrouping” of Russians on the left bank of the Kherson region continue unabated. This was preceded by personnel rotations in the command of the enemy group “Dnepr”.
The head of the Sitting Russia Foundation, Olga Romanova, told Channel 24 that the new commander of the occupiers, Colonel General of the Airborne Forces Mikhail Teplinsky, is opposed to the military leadership of Russia. He can repeat the fate of Sergei Surovikin.
“We are now all closely following the fate of General Teplinsky, because his conflict with Shoigu and Gerasimov is obvious. <…> In this tangle, of course, this general is aiming for at least Gerasimov’s place. Gossips arise about this from time to time.” ,” Romanova noted.
According to her, there is only one force left in Russia – the army. Since its overall leadership is too inept, the military’s bayonets can turn anywhere . Perhaps we will observe a new rebellion following the example of Yevgeny Prigozhin.
“It is quite possible, especially since a holy place is never empty. And Prigozhin did not arise out of nowhere, and so did Surovikin. Now General Teplinsky. I think that more similar figures will arise, because the war continues,” Romanova explained.
Note! The head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, staged a rebellion in Russia on June 23 and, together with his mercenaries, reached the Lipetsk region, but after a conversation with Alexander Lukashenko turned the columns back. Two months later, Prigozhin died in a plane crash in the Tver region.
The struggle for power intensifies in Russia
Putin’s circle is interested in Shoigu and Gerasimov retaining their positions as Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff, respectively. They are predictable – they are just as corrupt as everyone else.
Therefore, most likely, Teplinsky and other talented generals have no chance. Obviously, this is beneficial for Ukraine.
“This struggle is intensifying – it is very interesting,” Romanova summed up.
Tension is growing in Russia: latest news
- Speaker of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on the incident with the canceled news about the “departure” of the invaders from the left bank of the Kherson region. Like, he cannot comment on the progress of the SVO.
- Meanwhile, the fire season continues in Russia. In particular, on November 14, a military unit broke out in the Krasnodar Territory . And this is against the backdrop of an increase in draft dodgers in the Russian army.
- Given the unstable situation in the country, Vladimir Putin has not yet announced his participation in the presidential elections, which will take place in the spring. However, he signed the Wartime Voting Act .
Power struggles and what have you, was and is still a part of this war and the essence of the cesspool called the russian federation. Personally, I think that the only thing that will shake vlad’s chair is the loss of Crimea, or, maybe even the immenent loss of it. The massive casualties of its slave soldiers is irrelevent.
Now, I have a clearer picture about Teplinsky. But, I seriously doubt that he will be a danger to the two top potatoes, Ger-ass-imov and Shooeygooey.
DT:
“Vladimir Putin is planning to ditch the political party he leads and run as an independent candidate in the Russian presidential election to boost his wartime leader credentials.
The 71-year-old president will part ways with the United Russia political party for a “conservative” campaign based on “pride, confidence and the future”, according to Kommersant.
“The formation of an initiative group suggests that he will most likely run in the elections as a self-nominated candidate,” the newspaper reported, quoting sources in the presidential administration.
Putin stood as an independent candidate in the 2018 presidential election but had been considering standing for his United Russia party in March next year, as he did in 2012.
Analysts say he is desperate to be seen as one of the all-time great Russian leaders and wants his invasion of Ukraine to be his crowning achievement.
But when candidates from United Russia campaigned on a war platform in September, they did not get a warm response from voters.
Dr Stephen Hall, an associate professor of Russian politics at Bath University, said United Russia has become increasingly unpopular, with that being another factor influencing Putin. “A difficult election should not be made harder with the United Russia millstone,” he added.”
“he is desperate to be seen as one of the all-time great Russian leaders and wants his invasion of Ukraine to be his crowning achievement.”
It is essential that the poisonous little nazi achieves nothing but failure, humiliation and torture before he goes down to hell to join Lenin, Stalin and Hitler.