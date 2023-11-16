Powerful Explosions Heard In Occupied Sevastopol

It is reported about the attack of drones and a missile strike.

16.11.2023

On November 16, it was reported in temporarily occupied Crimea about an “attack of Ukrainian drones”, which were allegedly successfully hit by Russian air defence systems. However, later explosions were heard again on the territory of the peninsula.

In particular, it was loud in Sevastopol, Crimean public pages reported. Some people claimed to have seen missiles flying there.

Thus, supporters of the occupiers specified the explosions in the city took place around 7am on Thursday morning. They wrote about it in local chats briefly: “Loud”.

It was also noted that the sounds in the central part of Sevastopol resembled “launches from jet bombers.”

The Crimean Wind Telegram channel quoted subscribers who noted that a missile flew over occupied Sevastopol at that time and there was an explosion as well.

Although the Russian Defence Ministry issued a prepared response even prior to these events, claiming that the air defence had intercepted three UAVs over the Black Sea off the peninsula’s coast at night.

https://charter97.org/en/news/2023/11/16/571724/

Like this: Like Loading...