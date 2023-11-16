Is there an alternative to Trump? What we know about Republican candidate Nikki Haley

11/16/2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Preparations continue for the primaries (intra-party elections of a single candidate to represent the party in the presidential election) in the US Republican Party. The process of electing from the list of candidates will take place from January to June 2024; in parallel, this process continues in the US Democratic Party.

Preparing for the Republican Party primaries – Nikki Haley beats competitors

Considering that the US Republican Party is now affected by the virus of “Trumpism”, which can literally destroy the established political system of America, the attention of the entire world press, including the Ukrainian one, is focused on all processes in the Republican party camp. Our publication has repeatedly covered this topic and Republican candidates, because the anti-Ukrainian position of many of them causes serious concern among political experts in Ukraine and the world. Therefore, it is necessary once again to analyze the current situation within the Republican Party, because very interesting processes are taking place there.

So far, the results of the third Republican poll show that after the debate, candidate Nikki Haley is ahead of Ron DeSantis in the national polls and is moving into second place. In addition, the other day Senator Tim Scott from South Carolina withdrew his candidacy , which should further strengthen Nikki Haley’s candidacy both in the national ratings and in the prospect of fighting for the “primary indicator state” of South Carolina. This is exactly the state where Haley was a fairly successful governor from 2011 to 2017.

Nikki Haley is a successful female politician with a fairly pro-Ukrainian position

It is necessary to reveal in more detail the person of Nikki Haley as a fairly promising American politician. She was born in 1972 in South Carolina into a Sikh family (an ethno-religious group from India). Having received an excellent education, she worked for her father’s large business company, after which she made a successful career in public service. The pinnacle of Haley’s political successes was the governorship of her home state of South Carolina, and then the position of US Ambassador to the UN. It is also worth mentioning her position in supporting Ukraine, in particular, her principled words on CNN: “We should not stand aside. Ukraine’s victory is in the interests of the United States of America.” In addition, recently at a debate with openly pro-Russian candidate Vivek Ramaswami, Haley literally said the following: “Putin and Xi are drooling at the thought that someone like that could become president,” referring to the Trumpist Ramaswami. She also noted that the United States should not give Kiev money, but should provide weapons for victory.

Major financial donors are ready to invest heavily in Haley’s campaign

Until recently, the main problem in Nikki Haley’s race for the presidential nomination was weak financial support compared to her competitors in the primaries. Thus, according to the American press, in 2023, Tim Scott collected $22 million for his campaign, and Donald Trump – 14 million. At the same time, Haley’s successes were much more modest – only $4 million. However, very recent publications in the United States indicate that the CEO of one of the world’s largest banks, JPMorgan, Jamie Dimon, held a meeting with Nikki Haley, after which he noted to the press that “Haley has the potential to unite the country.”

Most likely, this was referring to Haley’s potential ability to unite anti-Trump Republicans around her candidacy. Earlier, the Financial Times wrote that the Republicans’ largest financial donors are waiting for a real person who can confront the extremely popular but extremely destructive Donald Trump in the fight for the Republican Party nomination. Therefore, in the near future we can hope for an increase in funding for Nikki Haley’s election campaign, which could strengthen her position.

So we can express cautious hope that a real competitor to the odious Donald Trump may appear in the ranks of the Republican Party. We must not forget that ex-President Trump has a number of legal proceedings where he could face serious charges. In this case, his very participation in the presidential race will be in question, which will be Nikki Haley’s finest hour. In addition, with a year left before the US presidential election, Haley has time to strengthen her position and try to beat Trump in a direct confrontation in the primaries, although this will be an extremely difficult task.

