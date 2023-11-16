13 centers for children abducted from Ukraine were found in Belarus: what is known about them

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya21:59, 16.11.23

The removal of children is coordinated between Putin and Lukashenko.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 2,400 children from Ukraine have been taken to the territory of Belarus . This is according to a study from the Humanities Research Laboratory at the Yale School of Public Health.

They found that children aged from six to 17 years were taken from at least 17 cities in the Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. They were placed in 13 facilities in Belarus, including the Dubrava children’s center in the Minsk region, writes Reuters .

More than two thousand children were placed there alone between September 2022 and May 2023. Another 392 children were placed in other institutions. “Russia’s systematic efforts to identify, collect, transport and re-educate Ukrainian children are carried out with the assistance of Belarus. The Russian federal government and the Belarusian regime jointly coordinate and finance the movement of children from Russian-occupied Ukraine through Russia to Belarus,” the report says.

They are confident that the transport of children to Belarus through Russia was ultimately coordinated between Putin and Lukashenko.

