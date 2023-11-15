When Nations Turn Against Israel | Derek Prince (video Bible study)

11/15/2023
Source: Derek Prince With Subtitles
Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
2 comments
It’s mainly nations with the trash pseudo religion called Islam who are guilty, also mafia land – naturally – and leftist and far-right garbage.
Ever considered how the Islamic nations use the colors of the four horsemen in their flags?